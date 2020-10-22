We are still meeting on Sunday morning and Wed. night. It is great when all the classes come into the fellowship hall for “big church”. We still miss those who are not able to come back yet. Maybe soon.
Ella Varnon’s birthday is around Saturday and as part of the celebration, Bro. Justin said they were going to the Mask Farm around 1:30. If others want to go to the farm with them they are welcome.
Costa Homan Hill was buried at Pontocola last week. Her family was from Pontocola and she loved to come home when we had Memorial Day.
Greg Davis also died. He was one of those sweet Davis kids. (I am not prejudiced at all) I taught Greg I when he was in the third grade and sent him into the boys’ restroom to wash his mouth out with soap. I didn’t think he would do it but he did. I never heard the end of being “mean ole Aunt Carol”.
Our folks on the doctors list this week include: the Galloway family, Jo Stegall, Everett Taylor, Liz Payne, Terry Jenkins Eileen Fields and Mrs. Mildred Reed. Please keep these in your prayers.
Mallory was going back to Florida to get a load of stuff. She intended to rent a u-haul truck and let Brittany drive the Excursion back while she drove the I-haul. A.H. said no way was she going to ride with Brittany through Alabama because Brittany needed the UPS just to go to Mi Pueblo. I don’t know exactly how UPS could help more than a GPS but she may have been thinking about Natalie and me trying to get through Alabama. As it turned out they needed a lot more than either UPS or GPS to get them home. They needed Uncle Todd. They decided they would just get a trailer instead of a van. They made it back to Fulton, made a pit stop, and the excursion said “No more.” They tried everything they could think of to get it to go but to no avail. Now this is in the middle of the night. So finally they call Uncle Todd. He comes out, checks everything and releases the parking brake. They come on home. Mallory said she was going back to Florida and never show her face in Mississippi again because she’d never live this down.