The kids had a lot of fun visiting the Mask Farm. I picked splinters out of AH's hands for two days afterwards. I don't think she ever came in contact with a wood fence or barn before.
The church picnic was also a wonderful time even if it was a bit nippy. I looked like a big ole bale of hay sitting up there wrapped in a blanket!
Thanks so much to the ones who came to Katie and Jerrod's shower. Caroline got some cute things, especially those warm little suits. They must think she's gonna be like her great grandmother!
Next Sunday is Pastor Appreciation Sunday. We will have a pot luck lunch. No evening service.
The Fall festival will be Nov. 2 at 5 PM. Proceeds go toward the Costa Rica missions.
Operation Christmas Child items are being collected now.
Our ailing folks include Travis Pickering, Cody Martin, Diane Russell, Earl Yielding and his granddaughter Addy, Kathy and James Weatherly's granddaughter Paisley who fell off a horse Sunday.
As very precious person from our church died last week. Jayme Jenkins passed away Saturday. She always did what she could to help at the church. For years she picked up the supplies that were needed. She was one of our traveling buddies, and could make us laugh at her seemingly seriousness. It was a pleasure to call her a friend. Our sympathy to Terry and Billy.
