Our Christmas Cantata turned out real good. Callie Stokes and Russell Graham were our soloists. They did an exceptionally good job.
Folks who need special prayer include Tina Pickering, Shirley Sewell, and Bro. Robert Armstrong. Also Cody Roberts lost his grandmother last week.
Sunday morning will be the time for the Lottie Moon Christmas offering. That night we will have our family Lord's Supper, which was rescheduled because so many were sick at the regular time. Tues. at 8 PM we will have our candlelight service.
Mallory, Felecia, and I had a wonderful trip to North Carolina. Now the way back was a different story. It rained a cold rain the whole time we were there. The chapel where the graduation was held was right in the middle of the campus with no roads to it. And of course we didn't take an umbrella.
When we finally got back to the hotel and out of our wet clothes, we got into an argument over who was going to sleep where. We got so tickled we were afraid they were going to throw us out of the hotel.
On the way home we got in an argument over where we were going to eat.
While Mallory and I argued, Felecia somehow hooked up on the phone with Georgi, Dolan, Rick, Cyle, and I don't know who else and turned it on speaker so they could hear us. We were arguing over which was better - Cracker Barrell or Olive Garden. I won. We ate at Cracker Barrell. Miss "Lawyer" Mallory got so confused she saw a stuffed duck and thought it was a penguin. Then she ordered ground bravy for her chicken. Now who can get the best of who? She threatened to open the door and push me out. Wouldn't have bothered me (much!). Her truck is so far off the ground that I had to stand on a stool, turn around, and hope I could sit on a little of the seat. Then when I'd get out I just had to turn aloose and slide to the ground. They'd just stand there and look at me. Or get me tickled so I couldn't do anything. We had a good time.
Nora Elaine is such a beautiful little girl. Now Rick and Felecia are in Chattanooga waiting on Caroline to make her appearance. And Jack is riding in a laundry basket pretending it's a car with Granny as the motor. Whew!