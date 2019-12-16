Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.