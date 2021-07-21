Bro. Scott McCord spoke Sunday on the needs of missions-even just around us. Wherever we are is a mission field, and we need to be about the business of telling the good news of the gospel. We hear plenty of bad news day in and day out. It’s time for some good news, and we Christians have it!
The vacationers have returned. No more peace and quiet, no more picked-up floors, no more food in the special drawer. I bet we are not the only ones who have a special drawer where goodies are kept for grandkids.
Felecia and Rick took A. H. and Ezra by Sea World on the way home. A.H. said there were two rides she would never ever ride again. Ezra said A.H. almost lost her glasses and he almost lost his brain. Pretty rough ride!
The George and Lela Davis family will have a reunion Saturday at the Troy Fire Department. There are not many of the children or in-laws left, but there sure are a lot of 1st cousins!
Remember these sick folks: Pam Metcalfe, Edith Matthews, and Travis Pickering.
Since Felecia’s and Robin’s birthdays are both on July 13-2 years apart-we always have their birthday dinner together. And we always have their favorite meal from childhood-creamed potatoes, corn, cornbread, and Spam. Along with either strawberry pie or hot chocolate cake with a runny icing (my specialty because I couldn’t make it right) and ice cream-yum. All the grandkids turn up their noses at the meal-especially the Spam, but the meal sure disappeared yesterday. Poor Rob had to work, so we sent him a piece of pie which was about all that was left.