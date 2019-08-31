Liz and J.C. Payne's home was struck by lightning last week. It caught fire in the loft. The fire was put out, but most of the house was damaged by smoke or water. No one was hurt. They are staying in Brent and Angela's house for now.
Linda and Earl Yielding are still at the Mayo clinic. Hopefully they will find Mr. Earl's problem soon.
Both these families need our prayers and help in these difficult times.
Rick Hardin was pleased to be able to take his garbage out last week. That wouldn't bring joy to most of us unless we'd just had rotator cuff surgery like he has!
The mission team did quiet well at the Bodock Festival even with rain and having to take down earlier than they planned to. A.H. had so much fun riding the train around town in the rain. She giggled for the whole ride.
Activities coming up in September include no services Sunday night, Sept.1, because of the Labor Day weekend. Saturday night, Sept. 7 we will have a ladies night out beginning at 5pm. Melanie Jasper will speak. Jennifer Watts will lead the singing. We will have a spaghetti supper. All ladies are invited.
Pontocola's memorial day will be Sunday, Sept. 8 beginning at 10:30 am. The 3-church brotherhood will also meet that morning at Troy 1st at 7am.
A movie night is planned for Sunday night, Sept. 22 beginning at 5pm.
The 5th Sunday, Sept. 29 will include a potluck lunch and singing after lunch with no night services.