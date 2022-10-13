This is really a beautiful and crisp time of the year. The leaves are turning some if they don’t all fall off first. We have red maples in our yard that turn every shade of yellow each year. Only one turns red and we have to look quick because its leaves fall so fast.
Bro. Everett, Robin, Tami, and Ryan Davis went to Vaiden, MS to help build on a house for the Putnams who were missionaries to Russia when Marty and Susanne Roberts were there. I know they hated to leave their work in Russia but it might have been a good thing. It is all in God’s timing.
Bro. Everett spoke Sunday night so Bro. Justin’s family could have a little camping time. He did fine with the speaking but almost broke up church when he looked over and saw Jack directing the singing from Natalie’s lap.
Coming events include Brotherhood at 7am Sunday, church picnic at Howard Stanford Park that afternoon, visit to Mask Pumpkin Patch Sunday afternoon October 23, Trunk-and-Treat, Sat., Nov. 5 at 5pm. Christmas box collections have also started.
Felecia and Rick took off Friday and would not tell anyone where they were going. Every so often they’d send a picture as a clue to where they were. I don’t know if any of us figured out where they went especially after they sent the picture of buffalo roadkill-er- meatloaf. Next Sunday we may hide dinner and let them guess where it went.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.