It was good to meet together again as a church yesterday even if we all looked like a bunch of butterfly cocoons! Maybe we will soon hatch and become beautiful butterflies!
Three men with ties in this area died last week.
Mr. Cecil Ivy died in Palmetto. His family lived in Pontocola when I was little. I remember seeing Mr. Cecil at Caffee’s grocery after we had picked cotton all day and come in for bologna, crackers, and an RC cola.
Mr. Charlie Roye was always greeting everyone who came to Pleasant Grove with such a friendly smile.
Mr. Earl Yielding had moved into Woodland several years ago and was a wonderful Bible teacher in our church. Our sympathy and love goes to each of these families.
Be sure to pray for our teachers and students as they go back to school. It’s always hard at the very best, but this is a whole new ballgame.