WoodmenLife Chapter #423 in Ecru, Mississippi, has donated $500 to North Pontotoc Elementary School to thank teachers and school staff for their commitment to young people.
“We can’t thank local educators enough for the good they do in our community,” said Chapter President Hugh Turner. “Their impact is felt far beyond the school walls, and this donation, especially at such a challenging time, is one way we can show our appreciation.”
This gift is part of a broader initiative that challenged all active WoodmenLife chapters to select a Title I school to support this month. With hundreds of active chapters from coast to coast, these contributions will touch countless families’ lives.
WoodmenLife members are tied together by their shared commitment to supporting family, community and country, as well as fighting hunger. Though community outreach activities are limited amid the COVID-19 pandemic to safeguard the health of all involved, this donation is one way to help.
