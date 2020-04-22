I knew it was coming. I think on some level most of us had for a while, but after the hammer officially dropped on the rest of the 2020 spring sports season last week that surreal feeling hit me anew. Anew is probably misleading, because it has felt more and more surreal each week that this crisis has continued.
It was during spring break when my wife and I had gone out to eat at Olive Garden on a rainy Thursday night. In the previous 24 hours or so things had went from a plan to proceed with restrictions such as no fans at conference basketball tournaments, the NCAA basketball tournament or college baseball games, to essentially all pro and college sports wiped out for the forseeable future. Earlier that day the NCAA had canceled March Madness, and LSU baseball players had literally been loading the bus to come to Oxford for their baseball series when they were called back and told all sports were being suspended by the SEC. The NBA, NHL, MLS and MLB were all also toast until further notice.
At that point I had yet to really accept how serious this was. I had tried to convince myself this would pass in a couple of weeks, that it would fizzle out well short of expectations like most of the other global health scares of recent times. Again I remember just a surreal feeling more than anything, such as 'is this really happening'? However, deep down I understood this was very different. I think that, not just me, but the country's understanding of the threat was likewise progressing at a lightning pace, which is why things had changed as rapidly as they had. Over dinner Paige and talked about the inevitability of schools not going back the following week. At that same time my part-time writer Will Ruff was covering a South Pontotoc baseball game at the Booneville Tournament. I was following his updates on Twitter. I remarked that I felt like this was going to be the last game we covered for quite some time, and hopefully not, but considering the way things were going, very possibly the last one of the year. A feeling in my gut just told me that. The game did not to finish due to the thunderstorms, but we got a short story and picture summarizing their two games that day out of it, and that indeed proved to be the final game covered this school year. It was also the last time I dined inside a restaurant.
Of course schools extended spring break. The MHSAA shut down games for two weeks, then through April 17 after the governor closed schools until then, and then this past week canceled everything after schools were closed down for the duration of the academic year. My wife will not teach another lesson in a physical classroom until August. Not long after they suspended competition the SEC canceled all spring sports. As an Ole Miss fan that has suffered through much postseason baseball heartbreak, I have often shared in the inside joke about the irony of this being the year coronavirus struck, with the Rebs among the nation's best and having won 16 games in a row. Oh well. Not even the Olympics were able to escape COVID-19. Again the longer things went the more all of this felt inevitable and ultimately proved to be so.
I feel for all of the hardworking student athletes in our county whose seasons, and the potential accomplishments both team-wise and individually that those could result in, were cut short. My heart especially goes out to the seniors whose careers ended on such a note. However, sports are small things compared to the trials of human history, such as wars, famines, and, as we are experiencing now, pandemics. Many people are dying every day. Be in prayer for those who have lost family members to this virus.
As I said a few weeks ago it is certainly not my place as a sports writer to try to tell people, even in an editorial, how they should be acting during the present time. The only thing I will ask is that everyone take the steps they feel necessary to protect themselves and their families. I've certainly got no shortage of opinions about the situation and any of its various components- scientific, economic and constitutional; but the only thing I know for certain is that I would not want to be in the position of making decisions that affect all of us.
Like most I am ready to be on the journey back to normalcy. I am also optimistic that will start to happen in the not-too-distant future. I am thankful for technology, but as a pastor, I am weary of preaching in front of a camera. We should all be more thankful for the things we often take for granted, such as going to church, going to or even just watching sporting events, or visiting in groups as family and friends, when they do resume. However, I hope many people take advantage of the current surplus of time with their families. I know I am trying to. I normally would be gone a great amount of time covering games. Seek blessings in the little things. Remember that this too shall pass. Stay safe.