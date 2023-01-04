As they motored down the blacktop in the darkness, heading to the deer stand, a question suddenly popped into the Boy’s mind.
“Pops, what does it mean for an outdoor tool to have character?” he asked.
“Hmm,” the Old Man said. “There is a lot to consider in that question, but in a nutshell character is, to me at least, the honest wear that comes with using it to do things that mean something to you.
“Do you have that hunting knife you got for your birthday in your pack?”
“Yes sir,” the Boy replied.
“Good,” the Old Man said. “If you are fortunate enough to drop the hammer on a whitetail today, we can start giving that blade some character of its own when we field dress the deer. The blood will start to patina that carbon steel right quick. In just a few minutes shades of blue, purple and gray will appear. That will continue to build every time you use it on a deer, a squirrel, or a fish, as well as when wood residue coats it after making a featherstick on a camping trip or when you cut up summer sausage.
“Take this old rifle of mine in the backseat. I take good care of it, but the stock has some wear and tear from hoisting it into stands, scraping against branches during deer drives, and getting in and out of trucks. It used to bother me, but each mark is part of its story, so I don’t plan on sanding them out. Now you know I am much more of a bird and small game hunter than anything else. That old side-by-side double is worth more than most of the rest of my guns combined, but the wood is perhaps the most beat up due to a lot of busting brush for rabbits, grouse and woodcock. Those scratches represent the chase, the pain of thorns, cold mornings, blowing rain, and the high and lows of full limits and empty bags.”
“Does that make sense?” the Old Man asked.
“Yeah, it does,” the Boy replied.
“I’ve got some well-used axes at home,” the Old Man said. “They range from big, heavy ones down to hatchets. The heads are stained and scuffed up. Every time I chop through a big stack of firewood for the den or shop the portrait on one of them changes. It’s the same way whenever I clear a shooting lane, cut branches for a blind, or split kindling for a fire. Never forget that exceptionally crafted edged tools and guns are works of art, functional art but art. Some people collect them to put in a safe or a display case, to admire the craftsmanship. There are those who badmouth that, but I am not one of them. Who is anyone to judge what someone else does with things they used their hard-earned money on?
“I have a couple of fancy blades that I don’t figure I’ll ever use much, because they are just about too pretty. However, I never had enough excess money for much of that, so most everything I have I use heavily. As nice as some of them are, personally the beauty is enhanced with some character marks. It took me a long time to get to that point. I figure at your age keeping stuff nice and new-looking is important. It was to me too, but what we value tends to change as we get older.”
The Boy sat silently looking out the window. He was thinking about those guns the Old Man mentioned, the ones he had promised to give to him one day. When he was entrusted with them, he would make sure to preserve that character… and add to it.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.