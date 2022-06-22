The past 2-plus-years of the COVID-19 era has caused numerous and deep disruptions to American life, some of which continue to this day despite the fact that the lion’s share of the medical crisis seems to be behind us.
It is hard to say, considering the immense loss of life and so many people who are still dealing with the lingering effects of the disease, that anything “good” came from it. However, one positive is that it galvanized a large growth in outdoor recreation, especially in the hunting realm.
In 2020, with so much cancellation of entertainment and leisure options due to restrictions on crowds, hunting numbers (as measured by license sales) jumped to their highest levels since the 1980s.
Most states reported gains ranging from moderate to tremendous. This coincided with a general explosion of interest in outdoor activities in general, as bicycles and kayaks flew off the shelves, and people flocked to state/national parks and hiking trails. These trends were driven primarily by the fact that people had free time with many less options to fill it with.
However, the increase in hunters was somewhat surprising. The other activities have been seeing steady growth in recent years, whereas hunting has been in the midst of a decades-long decline. Fishing license sales exploded during the pandemic as well. Bravo. However, people who fish already represented a much bigger part of the population than hunters.
As someone who enjoys solitude and dislikes crowds, I have been a bit bitter at times about the increase in hiking and backpacking traffic even before COVID (I’m not a biker, kayaker, etc.). More people and families, apparently even greater in number now, are enjoying the public lands that the conservation movement helped set aside for purposes including recreation.
Regardless of the temptation to be a curmudgeon, that is a very good thing. So many young kids, as well as adults, spend entirely too much time glued to a screen; therefore, the more people who spend time immersed in the natural world the better.
I hope that COVID has drawn many people to hunting as they realized they needed to frequently take a break from the hustle and bustle of modern life. Many more non-traditional hunters (culturally and socially) have also decided to take responsibility for securing and processing their own organic protein through the hunt. This was happening even before COVID, even as overall hunting numbers trended downward. It has only accelerated as people were spooked by the supply chain disruptions that resulted in sparse grocery shelves, particularly in the meat department.
Leaders in the hunting industry, as well state game agencies, have long been concerned about the decline in hunting numbers. It is important to reverse those trends in order to ensure the longevity of our sport.
More hunters are needed to influence how hunting is perceived by the general public, most of which does not hunt, to have influence on the making of game regulations, and to generate adequate revenue (through license and equipment sales) to fund conservation projects.
It is critical that the hunting community take steps to retain the new hunters or hunters who have returned after a period of inactivity. Hunting numbers for 2021 do, unsurprisingly, show a decrease from the previous year of peak COVID restrictions. However, the decrease was slight (1.9%), and license sales were notably higher than pre-pandemic levels. Seventeen states even reported increases from 2020. Perhaps the biggest problem hunting faces centers around access issues.
As more and more hunting moves to private land through leases, many blue collar hunters’ only option is public land that seems to only get more crowded, and many states around this part of the country have a lot less of it than is common in the West. This is cited as a common reason people disengage from hunting. With the recent growth, there are no easy answers here.
It is important that hunters support any and all efforts to open up public parcels on both the federal and state levels to hunting, as well as be open to the different types of people who are now interested in the sport. It will take work to ensure this growth spurt, which has given hope to a gloomy situation, does not become a blimp on the radar.