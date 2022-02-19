Our nation is being torn apart by anger. Frustration. Distrust. News accounts are filled with “he said/she said,” followed by violent, vehement disagreement as to what was actually said or done. No one seems to trust anyone about anything.
In sharp contrast, when reading the book of Revelation, I’ve been struck by the repetition of the phrase, “These words are trustworthy and true.” How refreshing! What confidence and security we are given by the testimony concerning God’s Word from Genesis to Revelation. Every word of the Bible is true! Specifically, three events that we might otherwise brush aside as being too good to be true are given emphatic credibility as words we can trust regarding …
Our Coming Celebration: The Wedding of the Lamb
Read Revelation 19:6-9.
Give at least three reasons for joy that you find in these verses.
Match the following verses with one of these reasons: Zechariah 14:9; Revelation 11:16-17; Ephesians 5:25-27; Isaiah 62:5; Matthew 8:10-11; Song of Songs 2:4.
Who is invited to the Wedding of the Lamb? See Revelation 19:9; John 3:16; Acts 3:19; John 1:12; Revelation 3:20; Revelation 21:7; Revelation 22:17.
What word is repeated four times in Revelation 19:1-9? Write out a definition for it in your own words.
What do you think the Bridegroom most looks forward to at His Wedding? See Hebrews 12:2; 1 Thessalonians 2:19-20; Zephaniah 3:17; Song of Songs 2:6; Psalm 45:10-11.
What do you most look forward to at our coming celebration?
Our Coming Habitation: The Dwelling of the Saints
Read Revelation 21:1-5.
From these verses, give eight or more descriptive elements of our coming habitation.
Which is most meaningful to you, and why?
Compare what Jesus said in John 14:1-3 with these verses. What two characteristics of our future dwelling place are given in both John and Revelation?
From Revelation 21:9-27, list the physical characteristics of our coming habitation. Which one is most meaningful to you, and why?
Which characteristic was Abraham looking for, in Hebrews 11:8-10?
How does Isaiah describe our heavenly dwelling, in Isaiah 54:11-13?
How does the Apostle Paul describe our heavenly dwelling, in 1 Corinthians 2:9?
If you could have your dream home, describe what it would be like.
What phrase in Revelation 21:5 reveals that our future dwelling place, while a dream home come true, is not a fantasy?
Our Coming Restoration: The Healing of the Nations
Read Revelation 22:1-6.
What do you think the river represents? See Deuteronomy 8:7-9; John 7:38; Psalm 1:1-3; 36:8; 65:9; Luke 3:16 (there can be more than one answer).
What is the source of the river? See Ezekiel 47:1-2; Revelation 22:1.
What impact does the river have? Read Psalm 46:4; Ezekiel 47:7-12; Acts 1:5, 8; 13:52; Romans 14:17; 15:13; Titus 3:5-6; Revelation 22:2 (there can be more than one answer).
From Ezekiel 47:3-5, give four depths a person can experience now in the river.
At what depth are you? At what depth should you be? See Ephesians 5:18.
Describe the nations of the world when the river flows freely, and they experience God’s healing: Zechariah 14:8-9; Isaiah 11:6-9; Micah 4:1-5; Revelation 21:22-26.
How does this impact the way you should pray for our nation?
What is “the curse” referred to in Revelation 22:3? Read Romans 3:1-24; 5:12; 6:23.
What are three indicators of the curse? Read Genesis 2:16-17; Exodus 33:19-20; 2 Peter 2:17; Jude 12-13.
What are three facts that give evidence of the curse being removed? See Revelation 22:4-5.
How do we know for sure that one day the entire world will be at peace and the nations will be healed? See Isaiah 9:6-7; Ezekiel 37:26-27; Revelation 22:6.
Would you join me in praising God for giving us words that we can always trust? Words that give us certainty about what’s to come? Then thank Him for His words by making time every day to read them for yourself.
Anne Graham Lotz has proclaimed God’s Word worldwide for more than 30 years. Her latest book, The Daniel Prayer, and the accompanying video Bible Study, is available from major booksellers.