What if students could try out a job before they finish school to know if it is really what they want to do after high school? It would help them to choose another career before they spend hours and thousands of dollars on a college education.
A course called Work Based Learning at the Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center gives students that exact opportunity. Rumae Stroup, who coordinates the course said the course is meant to teach students several things.
“First it trains them to be reliable at the work place,” she said. “It also gives them a taste of the real life experience on the job. Some of the students are paid and some are unpaid observers. For instance those that are in the medical field are there simply for observation.”
Stroup said the students don’t necessarily meet with her every day, they are virtual and “it gives me the opportunity to go out in the work place and check on what they are doing with the employer.”
The instructor said that there are employers who want school aged employees, “and a lot of times it is matching what the student wants to do with the employer who needs them.”
She said that their work experience is their grade and the students can get two credits toward graduation by finishing the prescribed amount of hours that are required which is 280 hours. “And this counts whether they are paid or unpaid.”
“The employers grade the students on their skills at the job, punctuality and communication to name a few areas,” Stroup said. “It shows their strengths and weaknesses in the real world.”
Stroup said that to graduate every student must either take the work based learning class or the college and career class.
Because this course is one the students can do outside of the school, they can also take a course of study at the career center that lines up with their job skills. For instance, if a student is taking the automotive course and getting credit for that they can get extra credit by working for a mechanic.
Stroup said her joy is when a student thanks her for getting them the job they have.
And she said it is good for the work force in the county because the future employees will “be more trained, reliable and consistent knowing the responsibility that is connected. That is what employers want.”
The instructor said that she is in a good area for those who want to be in the work force.
“Making those connections and having resources is very important. I hire in Pontotoc and Tupelo. This is a good area because we have a lot of businesses and manufacturing to connect the students with.”
It is also beneficial to the students. “Before they graduate they may think they want to do a certain job and then see it’s not for them once they get in the program here. That’s not a bad thing because it helps them make up their mind and change course.
“It also helps students who are shy to open up and attain those soft skills like communication, time management and good attitude. It helps them to get out of their comfort zone and gets them ready for the real world.”
This course was once just a school to work based program with no credit for graduation attached. “Now that they can get credit and work, I see it growing from here,” Stroup said.
One of the students that has taken advantage of the course is Rachel Widler, a sophomore, who works at Friendship Pharmacy.
Wilder said she began working at the pharmacy in August. She wants to enter the Health science field as an emergency room doctor.
“I’ve learned that you have to be nice to people even if they aren’t nice to you,” the teen said with a smile. “I’ve also learned how to pronounce the meds and what they go with.”
She said her special joy is when “people come through the drive through and they have their dogs with them.” She chuckled.
“I like the flexible hours here because I have choir and I get to leave for an hour and go to choir.”
Wilder said she also enjoys working at the pharmacy because she gets to spend time with her older sister who works there also.
“And when I learned I could get credit for it I wanted to do it. That is a plus and it looks good on my college resume,” she said and flashed a big smile.
Stroup said the course also has grade flexibility about it. “If you enroll as a junior or even a sophomore, you can finish as a senior, as long as you do the 280 hours.”
This is career and technical month. See more about the Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center on pages 5-8 B in this newspaper.