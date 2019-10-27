Updated Sunday at 12:30:
This morning Pontotoc Electric Power Association officials said that crews worked late into Saturday night and were back on the job at first light Sunday morning working to restore power throughout Pontotoc County.
In a 12:30 p.m. Sunday update, PEPA officials said that power had been restored to a majority of Troy Community customers and workers were close to having all three-phase electricity back on.
However, officials said that many customers on Subertown Road, Lessell Road, Hamblin Road north of Cherry Creek and Harmony Loop are still without power.
Officials said these areas sustained significant damage to trees, poles and power lines.
Crews are working hard, assessments are ongoing but power is going to be out for a while longer in those areas, officials said.
Power for many customers with broken poles will probably not be restored until at least tomorrow.
Posted Saturday night
Severe thunderstorms spawned straight line winds estimated at 60 mph or more on Saturday (Oct. 26) causing major power outages throughout Pontotoc County, some structure damage and lots of downed trees, emergency officials reported late this evening.
The first severe thunderstorm warnings for Pontotoc County began around 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning and continued until around 1 p.m.
Pontotoc County Emergency Services Coordinator Rickey Jaggers said that preliminary reports include damage to at least 15 homes in Pontotoc County.
“We’ve had reports of minor to limited damage to at least 13 homes and two with major damage from the straight line winds,” Jaggers said around 5:30 p.m. “But there’s wide spread damage throughout the county, from the southwest to the northeast. Lots of trees down.”
“Lots of reports of power outages all across the county. Our 911 service was hampered by the power outage and we finally got our generator running properly. We will do a further damage assessment tomorrow and I’m sure there will be more damage reported.”
Jaggers said that there has been no injuries reported from the wind damage to homes.
“The wind wrecked two eighteen-wheelers on Highway 278 out by the golf course and they overturned, but no serious injuries were reported thankfully,” he said.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor reported that most of downtown Pontotoc was without power for approximately three hours on Saturday.
“Our officers were working traffic at the intersections because the red lights weren’t working. Power was restored to most of the town by around 4 o’clock.”
“We’ve had no injury reports, but lots of trees were blown down. Lep’s BBQ on Hwy 6 west had the roof blown off by the storm and a huge oak tree fell on a large house on North Main Street near the Pontotoc City Cemetery.”
Around 6 p.m. Pontotoc Electric Power officials said that crews were still working to restore power to many homes throughout Pontotoc County.
According to the report, eight of the 12 breakers at the Pontotoc Substation on Highway 15 were down at one point. Multiple power lines were still down, along with lots of broken power poles and trees on lines throughout the county.
PEPA officials said crews were working as hard as possible to restore power, but no estimate could be given exactly when all power might be restored.
Power officials added that the 662-489-6711 phone line to report damage was also down.