The deadline is fast approaching to purchase your Christmas wreath for your loved one, with Thursday, November 19 being the last day.
The American Legion Auxilary is again going to make available the Christmas wreaths to mark your Veteran’s grave. The wreaths are $15 each. You must deliver any wreath you purchase. And please note, orders must be placed no later than Thursday, November 19. Please call Mary Frances Stepp at 662-509-0903 or Marilyn Ide at 662-488-5493 to place your order.
These are lovely wreaths and stay pretty for a long time. We especially like to honor veteran’s graves, but they are for any loved one. They also make lovely door wreaths.