Memorial Day traditionally commemorates the men and women who died while serving in the military. In observance of Memorial Day, this past Monday May 25, many of our Pontotoc County citizens visited cemeteries and memorials, placed American flags on Veteran grave sites and observed a moment of silence at 3 p.m. to remember and honor those who died in service to our nation. Unfortunately, we could not have a formal ceremony this year due to social distancing guidelines and prohibitions with large group gatherings.
To honor our fallen Veterans this year, the Commander of the Pontotoc Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Post 5395, Veteran Tracy Robertson posted a patriotic wreath, provided by the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce, at the base of the Pontotoc Town Square Veterans Memorial Monument.
Joining Tracy was Veteran Tom Lucas WWII Veteran who served in the US Navy during WWII. Flags were also placed by the Chamber of Commerce in the court square and along Main Street to recognize our Veterans who died serving our great nation.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is an excellent Veterans organization and supports the Veterans and families in Pontotoc in an exceptional manner, always there to help. The VFW mission is to foster camaraderie among United States Veterans of overseas conflicts, to serve our Veterans, the military, our communities and also advocate on behalf of all Veterans.
The VFW vision is to ensure that Veterans are respected for their service, always receive their earned entitlements, and are recognized for the sacrifices they and their loved ones have made on behalf of this great country.
The VFW is a nonprofit Veterans service organization comprised of eligible Veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces. The VFW traces its roots back to 1899 when Veterans of the Spanish-American War and the Philippine Insurrection founded local organizations to secure rights and benefits for their service. We are represented in Pontotoc County by VFW Post 5395 located at 259 Arrington Road.
We look forward to the opportunity next year to have a well planned and conducted Memorial Day Ceremony to appropriately honor our fallen Veterans.