Pull down the shoulder strap and get out the folding chair, because old-school, family-friendly wrestling, Memphis style, is coming to Pontotoc on Christmas night.
Southern wrestling fans know the name Handsome Jimmy Valiant, that man with the blonde mane, porkchop sideburns, and the ego the size of Tinseltown. His cousin, Kenny Valiant, is sponsoring the show, at the Pontotoc Ag Center, Dec. 25. Doors open at 5 p.m. The first bell rings to start a match at 6.
Admission is $10. Tickets are available at Hometown Pizza and Thaxton Grocery, as well as at the gate.
Big names on the card include: Miranda Gordy, and two-time WWE women’s champion, Jazz, as well as Draven Lee.
Kenny Valiant wrestled in the International Wrestling Federation, the promotion run by the famous Killer Kowlaski. Killer mentored countless wrestlers who made it big in the heyday of professional wrestling.
Valiant was there for the infamous Concession Stand Brawl that erupted at the old Tupelo Sports Arena in 1979. He had a front-row seat at most of the major milestones of professional wrestling over the past four decades, as the sport morphed from local promotions onto the national stage.
Thirty years ago, Valiant was part of a card that wrestled at North Pontotoc High School.
“On Christmas night, after the presents are opened, and families eat dinner, there’s nothing to do,” said Valiant. “Everything is closed--even Walmart. Folks can come out and have a good, family-oriented time, watching top performers.”