North wrestlers pics

North Pontotoc wrestlers, from left: Landon Ward 152 lbs. State Champion and Most Outstanding; Carson Hale third place 106 lbs., Levi Gooch fourth place 114 lbs , Luke Hale Runner Up 126 lbs, Presley Thomas  

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

Wrestlers from North and South Pontotoc competed well at the individual state championships, held Feb. 24-25 at St. Andrews in Jackson. Results were as follows: 

