North Pontotoc wrestlers, from left: Landon Ward 152 lbs. State Champion and Most Outstanding; Carson Hale third place 106 lbs., Levi Gooch fourth place 114 lbs , Luke Hale Runner Up 126 lbs, Presley Thomas
Wrestlers from North and South Pontotoc competed well at the individual state championships, held Feb. 24-25 at St. Andrews in Jackson. Results were as follows:
North Pontotoc:
North finished 5th overall:
Landon Ward 152 lbs State Champion and Most Outstanding; Eli Carwyle 160 lbs State Champion (his second title); Luke Hale Runner Up 126 lbs; Carson Hale third place 106 lbs.; Frank Stark third place 182 lbs.; Levi Gooch fourth place 113 lbs.; Blake McGloflin fifth place 170 lbs.; Cooper Warren sixth place 132 lbs.; Eli Sheffield seventh place 138 lbs.; Aiden Bates eighth place 120 lbs.; Bryce Rainer eighth place 220 lbs.
South Pontotoc:
Brayden Holley sixth 220 lbs.; Reid Jones sixth 145 lbs.
Congratulations on all our Pontotoc County wrestlers on an outstanding season!
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette,
Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.
* WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to
produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four
inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
