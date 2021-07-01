Pontotoc County Board of supervisors recently approved for board president Ernie Wright to be re-appointed to the Three Rivers Planning 7 Development District Board of Directors.
Approved the attendance of Pontotoc County Tax Assessor/Collector Van McWhirter at the annual MACA Summer Conference to be held in Oxford, MS on July 11-15, in addition, McWhirter and Deputy Tax Collectors Martha Zinn, Myrtle Sledge, Jeannie Lucroy and Jennifer Russell were approved to attend the 2021 Collector Continuing Education Class at Mississippi State University.
Approved a school bus turn around at the Josh White site in district 2.
Pontotoc County Deputy Sheriffs’ Gary Cowsert, Joseph Maher and Shermila McKinney were approved to attend the 2021 SRO Certification Training in Biloxi.
$19,776.50 was ordered to be paid to to Hooker Construction for construction services performed at the Pontotoc County Justice Center Building.
The board also approved the purchase of a 1996 Freightliner from the Beckham Fire Department to be used in the fifth district road maintenance. The cost of the truck was $4,990. The title application and tag were also ordered to be purchased.
Tax exemption requests were approved for Southern Motion, Inc., Recline Designs, Inc., Cushions to Go, LLC, Fusion Furniture, Inc., Washington Brothers Furniture, LLC, Ideal Foam, LLC and Ashley Furniture Industries.
The board also granted for Board President Ernie Wright to execute a grant application for federal association and letter to ARC for and on behalf of the road improvement project in connection with Ashley Furniture.
S.A.F.E. was approved to receive their $1,200 for their budget allocation after submitting their written request to the board, in addition $900 was paid to the Public Safety Academics and Consulting, LLC for E-911 employees Kristen Warren, Donna White Rackley and Nicole Carter to attend training in Tupelo.
The board also approved for four Bad Boy lawn mowers to be purchased from Washington Holcomb Tractor Company, LLC for the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department at a total of $22,000, being the lowest of two quotes. Sheriff Mask said the mowers were working quite well and he was grateful to get them.
An agreement between the Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk and Avenu Enterprise Solutions, LLC was ordered for microfilm storage and services at the Chancery Clerks office.
Board President Ernie Wright was authorized to execute a letter to Miss. Development Authority for ARC grant funding.