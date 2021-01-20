With the starting of a new year Pontotoc County Supervisors moved to have Ernie Wright be president of the board while Brad Ward is Vice President.
Allen Bain was appointed to step into the dual role as the E-911 coordinator as well as the Emergency Management Director.
Other appointments include Phil Tutor as the board attorney, Comptrollers and deputy chancery clerks are Cathy Purdon and Magie Patrick, other deputy chancery clerks include Brenda Farr, Chris Washington, Angela Shettles and Hunter Fooshee, Board secretary is Angela Shettles while Ricky Ferguson is the human resource officer, inventory control clerk, assistant purchasing clerk, county administrator as well as the law librarian.
Deputy circuit clerks are Melissa Pound, Cindy DiDonna and Lisa Fowler, Scott Gregory is arson investigator, James Shannon is county agent, Jane Chamblee is 4-H youth agent, Ensley Howell is Family and Consumer Science agent while Tamara Farr is the office associate.
Kevin McGregor was appointed as the Agri-Center executive director and Lauren Munn will be the justice court clerk for the coming year while Cheryl Woods, Melissa Ferguson and Glenda Hitt will be the deputy justice court clerks. Mack Huey is the Veterans Affairs service officer while Regina Foster is the purchasing clerk and Tim Holcomb is the receiving clerk. Assistant receiving clerks are Ricky Williams, Kyle Gillespie, Joe Warren, Eddie Christian, Billy Baggett, Donnie McCarty and Mike Jeffreys.
Joseph Morrow and Michael Gentry were approved to attend a free canine tannin class in Hernando. These are two of the officers that have the dogs that were donated to the sheriff’s department last year.
The fourth installment of the county library insurance of $65,957 was ordered to be paid as well as $6,426 for grand jurors fees. In addition, Melinda Nowicki was approved to attend the ECAM annual elections seminar and certification training in Biloxi the end of March.
In other business during the latter part of 2020 the board approved repair work on the elevators in the courthouse and the County Child Protection Services building. The bills were $3,331 for the court house and $4,341 in the CPS building.
Hooker Construction was approved a payment of $68,571 for work on the County Justice Court Center which will be located in the old Family Dollar building on Highway 15 bypass; and Hooker was approved for an additional $21,029.03 for work performed on the former Grist Building.
For Van McWhirter, $1,000 for his Mississippi tax assessor dues, $380 for his international assessing dues, and $20 for both his and Kirsty Bolin’s Mississippi Chapter IAAO membership dues were approved.
Purdon construction company was paid $2,500 for miscellaneous work preformed at the Agri-Center.
The Pontotoc County Fair Association was approved their annual budget allocation of $16,000 after a written request.
The Pontotoc County Historical society was also approved to receive their budget allocation of $15,500 per their request.
The board used CARES act grant pay for zoom hearings and conferences including equipment, licenses, support as well as pandemic sanitizing supplies and PPE’s. The following companies were paid thusly: Newell Paper Company, $1,441.60; Metrix Solutions, LLC, $10,856.50 and One Call Information Technology company, $4,500.