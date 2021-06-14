My father came into my life when I prayed for a dad. My dad showed me how a man is supposed to treat a wife and raise a child.
My dad also showed me that he would never leave me behind when I became an adult because even though I’m grown I always need my dad.
We may disagree here and there but I’m so happy that my dad is always there when I need him the most. No matter what time, night or day, I know he will drop everything for me.
I ask all of you that have fathers to spend as much time with them as you can because life is so short.
My dad is a true father that I thank God for giving me because I know he will never abandon me or choose anyone over his daughter.
Dad, I want you to know I love you and thank you for being my dad.
Happy Father’s Day to all those fathers out there. Hope all of you have a blessed day.