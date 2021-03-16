Editor’s note: This is an imaginary story written to encourage you to do your part in this world.
Have you heard any stories about the fairy-like creature called a leprechaun? Good then let me tell you another good story about them. Did you know that all leprechauns have to go to school just like the rest of us? They have to learn to find gold, bring luck to anyone, make rainbows and even teach little leprechauns.
For many years their traditions have always been the same and everyone has followed the same path along with their children.
But there was one young leprechaun boy named Samuel McGregger, but he prefers to be called Sammy. Young Sammy was different from all the other leprechauns which, sadly, left him by himself most of the time. He always said to his family and friends, “I don’t want to do the same things as everyone else! I went to make my own path.”
His friends made fun of him while his family dismissed his foolish dreams. The only person he cold turn to was God. Whenever he felt down or sad, he would always talk to Him and feel at peace. So, with the calmness he got from talking to God, he went on his own path not listening to others discouragement.
As he began his travels he met a man helping many homeless people with only a tent to cover him from the rain. Sammy’s heart was sad for the man only having a tent, but he was happy to see the man helping others. Everyone in the tent with the man helped him and a woman that he suspected was his wife was also helping bring the homeless some warm food. Seeing all these people come together to help someone else filled Sammy’ shear with so much love he couldn’t help but cry. He looked toward the rainy sky and smiled as he began to pray. “God … I think I know what to do. I pray you help me bless this man and his cause to help others. Please let my power of luck bring them blessings. Amen.”
With his prayer said and his heart filled with kindness he began raising his hands of luck upon the man and his cause. After several weeks the man, who was named William Booth, raised more funds to help the less fortunate and was able to open a building called the Salvation Army. As the years went by, more opportunities open up across the globe for him to help the less fortunate and give jobs to those who needed them.
To this day Sammy never regretted following his own path. He is so glad he ignored the people that didn’t believe in him. To this day, if you look closely you can see little Sammy bringing luck and blessings to all who enter the Salvation Army, and that, dear readers, is the story of Sammy.
If you have a dream or want to follow it your own path, do it with your head held high.