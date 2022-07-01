A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
July 4, 2022.
America turns 246 years old this year.
It always amazes me how much time our country has thrived through the years. Throughout the years there has been good things and bad things have happened as well.
This year has been a rough one but I pray it will get better when America turns 247.
So I ask everyone that celebrates July 4 to remember the tough times with the good times. Remember the brave men and women that serve and protect us.
Celebrate them and keep them in our thoughts. God Bless America.
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: July 1, 2022 @ 4:44 pm
