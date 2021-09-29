I am from the piano I play every day. 

I am from the pepper and herb garden I gifted my Dad. I am from the sweet white cat who used to come by my house. I am from my two orange cats who sleep at my feet.

I am from the purple beans my Gramma makes for Christmas. 

I am from my story of a fawn sleeping in the woods. I am from my music in the C minor key with a bittersweet melody. I am from the instruments I play from piano to keyboard to drums.

I am from books word after word paragraph after paragraph. I am from my favorite bacon pizza. I am from the sounds loud to quite high to low. I am from painting to pottery to scultupre.

I am from sweet to spicy flavor of my food. I am from my writing, my poetry, my stories and my books. I am from the beat of the drums and the tempo I keep. I am from my mom’s Zinnas.

I am from this poem that I have written, but all good things must come to and end and I’m at the end of the page. I hope you read this again and again.

Written Sept. 3, 2021 by Eudora Jones, Age 9

She is the daughter of Steven and Julie Jones from Durham, North Carolina and the granddaughter of Claude and Anne Jones of Pontotoc

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus