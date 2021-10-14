floating leaves picture

Floating Leaves

Let’s go back in time when we were young and innocent.

I remember as a child I loved watching the leaves around me as my grandmother raked them behind me. In my minds eye I see many floating around me letting the wind guide them.

The leaves are linked to the fate that was decided for them from their beginning. But some leaves fight their so called fate and decide to remain on the tree. 

We are that way too. We are linked to a fate that was decided for us before we were born.

Be like that falling, floating leaf. Don’t let anything stop you from doing what makes you feel at peace. Float to a place that defines you and makes you happy.

regina.butler@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus