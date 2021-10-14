Writer's Corner Paige Kohl Oct 14, 2021 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Floating LeavesLet’s go back in time when we were young and innocent.I remember as a child I loved watching the leaves around me as my grandmother raked them behind me. In my minds eye I see many floating around me letting the wind guide them.The leaves are linked to the fate that was decided for them from their beginning. But some leaves fight their so called fate and decide to remain on the tree. We are that way too. We are linked to a fate that was decided for us before we were born.Be like that falling, floating leaf. Don’t let anything stop you from doing what makes you feel at peace. Float to a place that defines you and makes you happy. regina.butler@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Leaf Fate Botany Tree Grandmother Rake Writer Eye Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 79° Partly Cloudy Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Updated: October 14, 2021 @ 11:21 am Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Writer's Corner 28 min ago Pontotoc Progress Out of the mouths of babes 19 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Wicker warns Biden over inflation crisis 23 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress On sale for 75 cents or less -- the continuing story of you Oct 13, 2021 Pontotoc Progress Ecru board sets Christmas parade date Oct 13, 2021 Pontotoc Progress Chamber banquet set October 19, tickets on sale Oct 13, 2021 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists