We see everyday heroes save the day. Form people saving someone in toruble or catching the bad guys, we tend to forget another hero. Our mothers.
To my eyes my mama is a woman I look up to. She’s beautiful, kind, brave and has sacrificed so much for me growing up.
I wish I could pay her back with all the kindness she has go en me growing up. I hope to be just as brave as she was when she went through a very scary moment in both our lives, but it was a blessing in disguise.
Mama could have given up, but she didn’t. She pushed forward and became the wonderful mama I know today. To me my mama is like Wonder Woman. She fights to the end, she’s strong will and always looks out for me.
My mama tells me everyday not to give up on my dreams to one day become an author because I have days that I want to give up but she’s always there to tell me I can.
If any o you still have your mother, cherish every minute and love them to the end.
Mama if you are reading this, I love you and I thank you for being my mother, mentor, teacher, nurse and best friend. Happy Mother’s Day!