December 8, 1941. Exactly 80 years ago, Americans woke up reeling with the fact that our nation was thrust into the second world war.
Although the president didn’t ask for the declaration until noon, eastern time; and the congress granted it, and he officially signed it at 4:10 that afternoon, Americans knew. The war drums were beating. The ponderous evidence of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in ruins described by every news commentator on the radio was enough. Bombers hit all eight U.S. battleships, sinking four and damaging four others, destroyed or damaged more than 300 aircraft and killed some 2,400 Americans.
This was a time when news wasn’t instantly blared into your home or cell phone. It was only by radio and newspapers that most citizens learned of things that happened in real time.
Two of Pontotoc’s surviving World War II veterans, Judge Fred Wicker and Tom Lucas explained how they learned of the war. At that time Wicker was living in Hickory Flat, Mississippi and Lucas lived in New Jersey.
Judge Fred Wicker
Judge Wicker said he was at home from Junior College the weekend of the attack.
“Back then we didn’t have a lot of cars,” he said. “I roomed with Howard Scott and Donald Courson. We decided to go out and hunt for scaly barks, [little wild hickory nuts] and as we were going through town we stopped at the drug store for Howard to get an ice cream cone.
“When he got back in the car, he told us that the fella in there said that the Japs have bombed Pearl Harbor. I told him that the fella was pulling his leg, ‘they [Japanese] have more sense than that.”
Wicker and his friends went on to the woods and picked up their scaly barks then headed on back to college.
“When we got back to the college campus, the boys that were going into ministry held a prayer meeting. The next day, the president of the college made sure we all listened to President Roosevelt give his speech.”
Wicker continued his education but was drafted in February of 1943 with the first round of those who were 18 years old were drafted. Before then, you had to be 21 to be drafted. Wicker was drafted into the army in the 106 Infantry division, and served until the end of the war.
Before he left to go fight, Wicker said that all the boys who could were enlisting. “The girls were disturbed about them leaving school, because quite a few of them went on,” he noted.
Wicker feels that the greatest challenge for the Allies in World War II was the invasion of Europe.
Starting with the Invasion of Sicily in July of 1943, and culminating in the June 6, 1944, D-Day invasion of Normandy, Allied forces took the fight to the Axis powers in many locations across Western Europe.
The push into Italy began in Sicily, but soon made it to the Italian mainland, with landings in the south. The Italian government (having recently ousted Prime Minister Benito Mussolini) quickly signed an armistice with the Allies -- but German forces dug in and set up massive defensive lines across Italy, prepared to halt any armed push to the north.
After several major offensives, the Allies broke through and captured Rome on June 4, 1944.
Two days later on D-Day, the largest amphibious invasion in history took place. Nearly 200,000 Allied troops boarded 7,000 ships and more than 3,000 aircraft and headed toward Normandy. Some 156,000 troops landed on the French beaches , 24,000 by air and the rest by sea, where they met stiff resistance from well-defended German positions across 50 miles of French coastline. After several days of intense warfare, Allied troops gained tenuous holds on several beaches, and they were able to dig in with reinforcements and bombardment. By the end of June, Allies were in firm control of Normandy, and on August 25, Paris was liberated by the French Resistance with help from the French Forces of the Interior and the U.S. 4th Infantry Division.
Wicker’s favorite day was Christmas Day of 1945, “I sailed into New York Harbor on that day, and then New Year’s Day I got discharged and went back home to Hickory Flat. My folks didn’t even know I was in the United States,” he said. “We didn’t have telephones in every home.”
Tom Lucas
Tom Lucas was at the movie theater in his home town in New Jersey on Sunday, December 7, 1941. “They stopped the movie and said that Japan had attacked the United States and sent us home,” Lucas recalled. “There were six of us siblings at the theater and we went home and told dad who was a veteran of World War I. We stopped and had prayer that day.”
Lucas said the next day they stayed home from school and “we gathered around the radio and listened to President Roosevelt give his speech. I also listened to Winston Churchill give his speech.”
Churchill addressed the U.S. Senate December 26, 1941.”Those were good days,” he said. “They were good men.”
Lucas said that the girls at the Catholic School he attended were worried about their classmates leaving to go serve in the armed forces. “But we all wanted to go to the military. We all had a love for our country.”
Lucas was only 15 years old at the time and he said he was anxious to get old enough to volunteer to go to the service. “I volunteered at 17 years old and went into the Navy. I had two brothers in the Army, one in the Air Force and one in the Marine Corps so our family had someone in every branch of the service.”
Lucas was a signal man aboard the destroyers that he sailed on. “It was my honor to raise the flags every day, I raised the church pennant first (Christian Flag) and it flew above the American Flag.”
One of the hardest days of his life was one day when his ship had convoy duty. “We were there for additional defense.” A French plane broke loose and hit one of the ships, “and I saw men pouring out of the hole of the ship and they all drowned. We couldn’t do anything about it, because we had to go on with the convoy. It hurt my heart.”
Lucas started out his tenure in North Africa and ended it in the Tokyo Bay listening to the surrender of Japan. “I was part of a destroyer escort in the bay and everything was broadcast on loudspeakers as General McArthur accepted the unconditional surrender of Japan.”
Lucas said that day was somewhat surreal. “To know that it was all over and we woful get to go home was thrilling. I made my way from Tokyo to California and then back to New York to get discharged the day before my twentieth birthday. I went back home and finished my senior year and got my diploma.”
And now that 80 years have passed, Lucas believes that we need to come together as a nation again like we did on that day in December. “We are lacking respect of authority and of each other,” he said.
Another thing that saddens him is the fact that the ranks of the World War II veterans are thinning. “There are very few of us left to teach the youngsters patriotism.”
