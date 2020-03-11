The weather folks are talking rain, but there's a 100% guaranteed chance of you getting some free hotdogs, cookies, ice cream and other goodies in downtown Pontotoc this Friday (March 13).
The 21st annual Customer Appreciation Day is set Friday and everyone's invited to enjoy the event and food from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
"Bring the sunshine with you, or grab an umbrella, but everyone's invited to come to town Friday, do some eating and shopping, and enjoy some fellowship with their friends," said Ellen Russell, Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Director.
So even if we have to do a little "singing in the rain," put on a smile, bring your appetite and enjoy Pontotoc on Friday.