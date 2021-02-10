Yard sale signs are intended to attract attention. And sometimes the yard sign actually doesn't have anything to do with a yard sale.
Either way, here's some I saw and liked.
"Dear neighbors, I put a love note on what I thought was my wife’s car last night. However we figured out today that in my tired state, I had put this note on the wrong car. If this car happened to be yours, I apologize for the confusion. I am not in love with you. (Sorry)"
One yard contained 45 pink flamingos and the following yard sign: "To whoever called the police on my lawn instead of talking to me like a good neighbor: your move."
One sign with a big red arrow read: "Life changing yard sale."
"This building is not for sale or rent. If you are NOT interested in this building please called the owner at *******."
One lawn had two signs. One read:" No signs on yard." The other read: "Challenge Accepted." (I guess you better watch what you best not wish for)
"Wife caught husband cheating. Everything must go yard sale. Including him."
"FOR LEASE NAVAIDAD." You're singing it aren't you?
"Ex-boyfriend left me and stole my dog so I’m selling more of his stuff. Saturday-Hawlwy BLVD"
"My psycho grandma’s garage sale. Two blocks down"
"Going to jail sale!"
"Alley sale. Desperate people selling desperate things."
"Yard Sale: You will be like 'shut up and take my money'!”
"Is it a yard sale or a really inexpensive department store? Come and see for yourself!"
"Make it your birthday! Yard sale today!"
"Garage sale! Free beer to first six, make that five people!"
"OMG yard sale straight ahead. Tell your husband to hush and speed up."
This sign was hanging on a piece of exercise equipment in the yard: "Free. I’m fat and lazy. You still have a chance."
"Rabbits and babies for sale. Don’t say I didn’t warn you."
"Mom called today and said the cancer’s gone and I thought the whole world should know. Praise God!" Amen!
"We have video. We know where you live. If you don’t pick up after your dog, we’ll send our grandson to poop on your lawn."
"Come get some great stuff for less than coffee….or just come and watch me cry as I sell really great stuff that doesn’t fit in my DC studio."
"Yard sale… Put our junk in your trunk."
"To the thief who stole my anti-depressants —I hope you’re happy"
This person was obviously just being a good neighbor. One sign read: "Do something about the dandelions in your yard. The second sign read: "Free dandelions. Take as many as you like!"
"I don’t always go to yard sales. But when I do, I turn here!"
My favorite. This sign was hanging on a pasture fence, not standing in a yard. “Horses lay down, please don’t call 911"