I remember something my daddy told me about 30 years ago concerning one's plight in this life.
My momma was suffering from breast cancer and she died in March 1992 at the young age of 62.
"No matter how bad things are in your life all you have to do is be still for a minute and look around at others," Daddy said. "Some people have bad things happen time after time. There is always someone who is going through tougher times than you."
As I continue to monitor the heartache and loss of lives and homes caused by tornadoes recently in four states, especially Kentucky, I heard about a family's loss that brought Daddy's words back loud and clear.
I was walking through the den when I caught only a portion of a television report about a Kentucky family that suffered multiple tragedies during the tornado outbreak on December 10.
A young father, who appeared to be in only his mid-twenties age wise, was in tears as he spoke about his losses that day.
The tornado destroyed the family's home. It was demolished, nothing left to even sift through.
As I was thinking about their material loss the young dad dropped the real bombshell.
"In the middle of the tornado I had to rush my pregnant wife to the hospital and our baby was stillborn," he grieved. "A couple of days before the baby had checked out fine."
I was shocked. I think I remember him saying they already had a child.
The man and his wife had lost a precious child who had seemed to be in good health. His home and everything in it were gone.
But I will never forget the man's summation of his lot in life.
"You just have to have hope, because that's all we have," he lamented. "I don't know when or how but things will get better. But we have to keep hoping and praying."
I did not catch his name or the name of the town where this family lived. I was not at my house when I saw the television report so I could not rewind the DVR.
I tried Googling this tragedy but I could not find any information.
It's not important that I don't know the names involved.
God knows the family's name. God hears their prayers. God will give them hope.
Their baby is in Heaven. That's more than hope. It's assured.
According to weather officials at least 92 people were killed in the tornado outbreak. Seventy-seven people were reportedly killed in Kentucky. At least 40 tornadoes were detected.
Insured losses are estimated to exceed $3-billion in damages, but you can't put a price on the human lives lost or the heartache of those left behind.
Loved ones and babies are priceless.
I will never forget the father who was grieving over the death of his baby. Yet that man still has hope.
That grieving young man would probably say there is still hope for fools like Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
During recent oral arguments as attorneys for the state of Mississippi defended an abortion law that directly challenges Roe v. Wade, Justice Sotomayor rejected the idea that an unborn baby who has the ability to move and react to pain is a human life that should be protected from abortion.
On Christmas Day Christians will celebrate the birth of the baby Jesus, God's Son.
So yes indeed, there is hope for us all.