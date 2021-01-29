“Come sled down the hill with me, Aunt Gina,” my little grand-niece invited a couple of weeks ago when the snow was in the hills and hollows. I’d stepped out to take pictures of the kids sliding down the hill over looking the high school track that Monday morning, not knowing that was where Jon had taken his little first cousins once removed.
“I’m taking pictures and I can’t do it with the camera,” I returned. But she allowed as to the fact that Jon would be back in a moment and he could baby sit the camera. So I agreed and before long we were at the top of the hill getting ready to launch. I’m sure my weight at the back kept us from sliding as fast as she did down the hill, but it sure was fun whooshing across the little patch of snow shaped land and winding at the bottom.
“That’s the first time I’ve ever sledded down a hill like that,” I told Mikayla.
“Well I was honored to take you on your first trip,” she returned.
What is it about snow that turns all of us, even if we are 60 into kids? I was elated to wake up on that Monday morning and find a white blanket of ice crystals on the ground. Jon already had a fire roaring in the living room fireplace and a pot of black coffee on for me to sip.
I enjoyed watching the cardinals strike a pretty pose on the branches as they flitted about for their morning breakfast, what more could I ask for?
Soon I was out traipsing in it myself. I’d already prepared the chickens and cats for the event so they stayed snuggled up in their houses for the day. I enjoyed a walking trip or two around the yard and down the driveway enjoying the Christmas style scenery, then I had to get out and get some pictures taken. Jon had already said goodbye to me because he wanted to go play with the kids and I figured he was at their house playing with them when I made my way to the sledding hill.
After a photography session there I drove around town and enjoyed the little fellas that were put up in different yards with their little stick arms and wry grins wearing hats and scarves.
Then I had to get the paper put out since it was Monday. When I scurried home that night the snow was almost gone and I hadn’t built a single snowman. So I quickly gathered up my little five Barbie® dolls that I call the five sisters and carried them into the yard. You see they represent us five sisters to me. They had their warm clothes on that I’d made for them last November so I put them on the fallen tree trunk in the front yard and built them two little snowmen for them to sit between. I snapped their picture and went inside to a good warm supper, grinning.
As I settled into my warm covers at the end of the night my mama posted out on Facebook a picture of my nephews snowman on her deck along with these words. “So I go to put roasted veggies in oven for supper, no carrots. Ray said ‘Look in the yard.’ There is about a half dozen of these little fellas all over with long orange noses. Ray has gone to the Pig. Bag of carrots 1.79, memories, priceless.” I grinned. Memories to last a lifetime were made on mama’s hill. My day was complete. I went to sleep wondering when I’d wake up to my next blanket of snow.