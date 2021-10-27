I hope you take time to come to the Pontotoc County Historical Society’s special program tomorrow (Thursday, Oct. 28) night at 6 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House.
The Historical Society’s program will highlight the life and career of the late Pontotoc native Jimmy Weatherly, who earned Hall of Fame honors for both his athletic abilities and songwriting talents.
The special guest at the event will be Jimmy Weatherly’s first-cousin Jeff Roberson, who co-authored Weatherly’s autobiography “Midnight Train,” which details Weatherly’s exploits on the football field and his musical accomplishments.
Jeff Roberson is the son of Pontotoc native Billy Roberson and the late Jane Gentry Roberson, a native of Baldwyn, MS.
Jeff is a talented writer and he and Jimmy did a great job collaborating on “Midnight Train.”
In addition to his writing talents Jeff Roberson is a wonderful, loving person and down to the bone genuine and good. His mom, Jane, died at a young age and unfortunately I never got to meet her.
Jeff grew up in Baldwyn, MS, and he’s often said that Pontotoc feels like home away from home. We’re proud to claim him as one of our own.
Jimmy Weatherly was 77 when he passed away February 3, 2021, at his home in Brentwood, TN.
In mid-March Jeff wrote an article for the Pontotoc Progress sharing his memories of the collaboration with Jimmy while writing the autobiography.
Jeff noted that Jimmy was the oldest of “us 13 grandchildren of Elsie Shannon Roberson and James Samuel Roberson,” residents of Pontotoc.
The Roberson’s children included Billy Roberson, Edith Roberson Weatherly (Jimmy’s momma), Jean Roberson Wood, Richard Roberson and Mary Ann Roberson Herndon.
They just don’t come any better than Jeff’s dad, Billy Roberson. Billy is a delight, a gentleman through and through and a treasure trove of information on the town of Pontotoc.
Over the past 40 years Billy would occasionally stop by and visit with me and tell me great stories about growing up in Pontotoc.
Plus Billy and Jeff rarely missed an Ole Miss football game. And Billy was a friend, uncle and fan to his nephew Jimmy, who quarterbacked Ole Miss during the golden years of Rebel Coach Johnny Vaught.
On a few occasions I had the pleasure of visiting with Billy’s brother Richard and Billy’s youngest sister Mary Ann.
But I knew Billy’s sisters Edith and Jean best of all. There’s never been two finer and stronger women than Edith Weatherly and Jean Wood.
Tragically, Edith’s husband, Ike, was killed in an electrical accident in 1957 and Jean’s husband, Lamar, was killed in an auto accident in 1958.
Those two ladies never missed a beat in shouldering the responsibility of raising their families.
In addition to Jimmy, Edith had two daughters, Sherrie Weatherly Winter, and Elise Weatherly Black, and Shan, the youngest son.
Jean Wood had three sons, Tommy, Randy and Terry.
The folks of Pontotoc will attest that all seven of those kids are among the finest people you’ll even know.
I was younger at the time but I know that Edith and Jean chaperoned a lot of dances at the Pontotoc Community House where Jimmy and Tommy and Randy played in bands.
I’m convinced it was the best of times.
I’ve been blessed with lots of close friends and Shan Weatherly and Terry Wood are two of the best.
Shan and I went to the Ole Miss Library a lot. It wasn’t to study. We would check out Billboard magazine to see how any of Jimmy’s songs were doing on the record charts.
Hundreds of times Jean Wood cooked hamburgers and fries and grilled cheese for Terry and me. It was home away from home.
Jimmy Weatherly achieved Hall of Fame status at Ole Miss, plus a 2006 induction into the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. In 2014 he was inducted into the prestigious Songwriter Hall of Fame in New York City.
Gladys Knight and the Pips had numerous hits with Jimmy’s songs. More than 75 artists recorded his songs.
But songwriting is a tough career and Jimmy paid his dues. Song rejection is simply part of the business.
I wrote several feature articles about Jimmy over the past 43 years, including one when I was in journalism school at Ole Miss.
The last time I interviewed Jimmy was in February 2014, just after he learned about the New York Hall of Fame selection.
“My proudest achievement is to be able to spend my life as a songwriter,” Weatherly said. “It’s been my hobby, my work and my salvation.”
“But when you write a song you never know if anyone else will like it, or record it,” he said. “All great songs have been turned down by someone, often multiple times.”
Jimmy lived in Los Angeles and Nashville, but he always told the world he was from Pontotoc, Mississippi.
In the music business, hit songs and fans come and go. I feel that knowing he always had family and friends back home helped Jimmy make it through the toughest times.
He could always come back home.