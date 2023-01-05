As we begin a new year, some people may take the opportunity to go to the woods for a deer hunting trip. Others may want to view wildlife while in the warmth of their home.
If you prefer the second option, bird watching may be an ideal choice for you. You can sit in your favorite chair near the warm fire and still view birds and other animals in their natural habitat.
I will discuss bird feeding tips that will maximize your bird watching enjoyment this this winter. The source for this article is the Mississippi State University Extension Service Article “How to choose the best birdfeeder, seed” by Mr. Adam Rohnke.
Feeding and watching birds can be an enjoyable way to connect with nature. There are a lot of choices when shopping for bird seed. Black oil sunflower seed is the best choice for backyard bird food. Birds prefer it over other seeds, and it provides a high calorie per ounce of food ratio. Always try to choose bird seed that is 100% black oil sunflower seed when it is available. When given a mixture of seeds, most birds will eat the sunflower seeds and leave the rest for squirrels and other rodents.
Bird feeders are helpful to deliver the seed to the birds while protecting it from the weather and rodents. It is best to start with a small bird feeder. Small feeders will require you to refill them more often, but they will prevent wasting and spoilage when the feed is exposed to the weather.
There are two basic types of bird feeders. The type of feeder you chose will depend on the birds that you intend to feed. Most of the birds that use feeders will prefer perch style feeders. Common birds that use them include chickadees and titmice. Flat feeders are preferred by ground birds such as doves and sparrows.
Remember to clean the feeders regularly with a chlorine bleach and water solution to prevent the spread of disease. The correct mixture for the solution is nine parts water and one-part bleach.
You can allow your feathered friends to have a happy new year by using the previously listed information. If you would like to learn more about wildlife or other topics, call the Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
