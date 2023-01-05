1 bird feed FarmN jan 4 58008H.jpg

Start small with a single feeder when you begin to feed birds. Use black oil sunflower seed. Clean your feeders regularly with one part bleach to nine parts water.

As we begin a new year, some people may take the opportunity to go to the woods for a deer hunting trip. Others may want to view wildlife while in the warmth of their home.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you