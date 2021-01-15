Many people purchase or receive a miniature, live Christmas tree during the holidays. These tiny trees are especially popular for people who have very limited space such as those in apartments and nursing homes. They are frequently seen as centerpieces on holiday tables. Since they are real, they add life and fragrance to a room that cannot be achieved with an artificial Christmas tree. But, now that the holidays are over, what do you do with these little trees? Hopefully, you will not toss them into the trash. These little trees can be planted in your garden and become beautiful Christmas trees to be enjoyed for years to come. Here are some tips for caring for and planting these little evergreen trees.
Care in the home:
- Don’t forget to keep the tree watered, but don’t over water. The soil should be slightly moist.
- Remove the foil wrapping so that the water can drain from the pot.
- Transplant the tree into a slightly larger pot with added, new potting soil.
- Don’t place the tree near furnaces or heaters that could dry out the foliage.
- Keep the tree in a cool location in your home, but avoid drastic changes in temperature.
Planting the tree:
- Plant the tree outdoors in early spring when the soil has thawed and there is no danger of frost.
- Dig the hole at least two times the width of the root ball, and about the same depth of the root ball.
- Add the soil you previously removed back into the hole so that the top of the root ball is level with or about one inch higher than the surrounding soil.
- Make a bowl or ring with the remaining soil at the perimeter of the hole to help retain water.
- Lightly tamp the soil and water the tree.
- Add two to three inches of mulch to help the soil hold moisture and to help prevent the soil from freezing. Leave a one or two inch gap between the mulch and the trunk of the tree.
- Water weekly.
When choosing a location to plant your tree, always look up to ensure that your tree will not interfere with power lines as it grows into a mature tree. Also, be aware of underground utilities when you dig holes to plant trees. If you are unsure of where underground utilities are, call 811 to have them located for you. For a how-to video on tree planting, visit the MSU Extension Web page, click on the “Lawn and Garden” tab, and view the Planting Trees video.