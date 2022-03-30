Spring production cast at The Main

Those in the production include: seated at the table from left: Wanda Waldrop, Kay Smith, Wilma Roberson and Ann Grant; Standing at back are the director Justus Wright, Gabriel Cabrera, Jonathan Butler, Jennifer Wright, Emily Richardson and Jennifer McCormick.

 By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress

Lines are memorized and the characters of the spring production at the Main are getting set to take to the stage for your enjoyment, April 1-3.

Come see this comedy of bumbling thieves in “You Can’t Be Too Careful” with stage times at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2 and a special 2 p.m. performance Sunday, April 3.

Here is a little taste of what you will see on stage. Four sedate suburban matrons are suddenly interrupted during their weekly bridge game by a pair of inept bank robbers who are desperate for a hideout. 

At first, our frenzied hostages try frantically (and hilariously) to communicate their plight to two unexpected visitors.  Unfortunately, their zany attempts to be saved are to no avail. 

And with our stalwart heroines being avid viewers of television soap operas, they realize they have the two thieves right where they want them!

The play is replete with laughter lines as you see the two crooks try to keep four dames settled down while they lay low.

It will feature the faces you love to see on stage as well as some new ones. A cast picture will run in next week’s paper, so don’t forget to check it out.

Admission to the production with special arrangement by Poineer Drama out of Colorado is $10.

regina.butler@djournal.com

