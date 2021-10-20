The White House press corps continues to be perturbed by President Joe Biden’s ongoing behavior of turning his back on reporters and not answering questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks.
I understand their frustration, but nothing’s going to change.
President Biden doesn’t want to field questions because he has no answers.
President Biden has no answers for the disastrous pullout from Afghanistan. American soldiers were murdered by a suicide bomber thanks to the incompetence of his military commanders. Americans and Afghan allies still remain in Afghanistan, hiding out.
Americans that are stranded over there certainly bear some responsibility for their plight, but President Biden doesn’t have any answers other than offering the Taliban “humanitarian assistance.”
That humanitarian assistance is your and my tax dollars! His answer is to pay terrorists in hopes they will throw us a bone and let some Americans leave that hell hole of a country.
President Biden has no answers to the continuing COVID problems other than vaccine mandates. His only solutions to American problems are to scare, intimidate or threaten American citizens and American businesses.
President Biden has mandated that federal workers be vaccinated. He has mandated that businesses with more than 100 workers require coronavirus vaccinations or face thousands of dollars in fines per employee.
Atta boy Joe, that’s growing an economy that was coming back to life before you took office.
And over the past eight months hundred of thousands of illegal aliens (maybe even a million) have flooded the southern borders of the United States. They were given bus tickets to parts unknown and told “y’all keep in touch now, ya hear!”
Those illegal migrants weren’t vaccinated. They weren’t vetted. Do you suppose there were any terrorists, convicted felons or drug dealers among those who were really seeking a better life in America?
But President Biden’s plan is to force vaccines on soldiers, teachers, workers, and children.
The federal HIPAA law says you can’t even ask an individual about their medical history.
Some hospitals are firing nurses and doctors who refuse to be vaccinated. They are employees who were neck deep in disease for the past 20 months.
How smart is that? Doesn’t federal law allow exemptions based on medical or religious reasons?
Is it not still illegal for illegal aliens to cross our borders? The answer is yes to the previous two questions.
When Vice President Kamala Harris is asked a question she simply laughs. She has no answers either.
But she has made it plain that when it comes to abortion, a woman has the right to decide what is best for her and her body.
So it’s an individual’s right to kill a baby, but no individual —man or woman— has a right to refuse a vaccine? Bull.
President Biden has no answers when it comes to taking more and more money out of the pockets of working Americans.
He has no good answers for the supply chain crisis and spiking consumer prices.
More than 75 container ships are anchored off the coast of California, while shelves across America are already empty. There is a dire need for more truck drivers to deliver those goods once the ships are unloaded.
The national average price of gas per gallon has increased from $2.18 in 2020 to $3.27. In a few states gas prices are already over $4.00 a gallon.
When Biden took office one of the first things he did was shut down the Keystone pipe line. In 2020 we were exporting gasoline.
Biden’s excuse for the soaring gas price increase is climate change.
President Biden wants to eliminate gas powered automobiles and go to battery powered vehicles. The millions of batteries needed to power those vehicles would be manufactured by President Biden’s buddies in China.
Each day the military threats by China against Taiwan increase. China is more interested in making bombs than batteries.
You don’t have to be a scientist to figure out that the coronavirus came from someone screwing around with the virus in a lab in Wuhan, China. And U.S. taxpayer monies were helping finance the experiments in Wuhan.
President Biden’s answer to those accusations was to blame Donald Trump.
Under President Biden’s leadership and those who control Congress, inflation increases are plundering the paychecks of those who work.
Car and truck rental prices are up 42.9 percent; gas prices are up 43.3 percent; hotel costs are up 19.8 percent and pork, steak and rib prices are up 19.2 percent.
The American people need to remind Joe Biden that he has been president now for almost nine months.
I can’t forget that he is president.
I think of him every time I pay for gasoline and groceries. I’m reminded of him every time I pray for the families of the U.S. service members murdered by the terrorist attack at Kabul.
Mr. President I’m not saying that the answers are easy. No one has all the answers. Nothing says I have to agree with your answers.
But we have big problems and no one can help find the answers unless we’re at least willing to listen to the questions.