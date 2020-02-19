Huffpost.com includes “Reddit Shower Thoughts” which they say are “dedicated to the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.
The following are some of the “Shower Thoughts” I enjoyed reading and some of my comments thereof.
"God lets women live longer than men because they have to spend so much time standing in line at public restrooms.” Fair enough I say.
"It’s impossible to run with a backpack on without looking like a first grader on the way to school.” A possible exception would be if a bear is chasing you.
I love this one. "It’s annoying to feel your stuff in your pocket, but it’s terrifying to NOT feel your stuff in your pockets.” I frisk myself several times a day in search of my phone, wallet, car keys, a note or a grocery list.
"We go to school for 13 years and they never tell you how much time you’ll waste as an adult trying to decide whether or not to keep a cardboard box.”
Well my friends, Murphy’s Law never was more true than when it comes to deciding to keep/or toss a box. You can keep a box for five years and it’s always in the way, falling off a shelf or causing you to stumble.
But the day after you throw that box away, the item that came from that box will break or stop working. And the first thing out of the clerk’s mouth will be, “If you still had the box I could send it back and get you a new one."
"If the telephone had been invented after email, we would have thought it was a vast improvement in communication.” Amen! Forgive us Bell South we didn’t know how good we had it.
"The fact that people put legs and arms between closing elevator doors shows a lot of trust to the mechanics that make them.” And did you ever wonder why they don’t put the floor numbers on the actual button you push in the elevator? I always push the number instead of the button.
"A lot of people find the sound of rain incredibly calming, but a single tap dripping is maddening.” And wouldn’t you love to have the time back that you spent looking for one little microscopic “sticker” in your sock. It hurts like the dickens but you can never find the culprit.
Beware the Sharpie! "You can literally add insult to injury when signing someone’s cast.” Great permanent point.
"Dropping a cup of coffee every morning wakes you up more than drinking it ( and lessens the danger of getting kidney stones).” If you’re out of paper towels, just drink the coffee.
“If you’re afraid your house is haunted, just get a cat. Things will still move around and disappear, but it gives you plausible deniability.” Plausible deniability is the fifth cornerstone of our democracy.
I came up with a few of my own “Shower Thoughts."
"When my kids are put in a nursing home one day they’re going to spend all afternoon shouting……”Alexa…turn out the lights” , “Hey Siri…..where are my shoes”, “OK Google,” find me the nearest Starbucks”……"
"Most humans have just enough intelligence to know they’re never going to be a genius.” Remember in English when the teacher would go around the room and you were supposed to use the first letter of your name to describe yourself. And some kid would say, “My name is Jeff and I’m a jenius."
"Now that the kids are older I love them coming home for Christmas. I get to tell them how we have no retirement or savings because we bought them braces, tennis shoes, oboes, dance lessons, cars, computers, cell phones, etc. And I and with how much we’re going to enjoy living with them.
Remember when teachers used to say, “you won’t be walking around with a calculator in your pocket…"Well look at us now. I remember when I went to college in 1974 I spent $138 on a Texas Instruments calculator. I thought that was crazy. Now I have a $900 calculator in my pocket that will add but won’t ring.
"Always wish for another genie with your third wish (or one Barbara Eden)."
Heres your thought for the day. FIVE without F and E is four (in Rome anyway).
When I was five I disproved the theory that “if you dream it, you can do it.” I painted an “S’ on my chest and jumped off the top of mamaw’s storm house with a red towel clothes pinned around my neck. To my credit, afterwards I never once missed a test question about gravity.
"Now that I’ve just turned 63 I wish I had all the rocks that I threw away as a kid so I could put them on my driveway."
“Being promised unlimited talk, text and data is just like when they told momma and daddy their burial insurance would pay for everything when they die.”