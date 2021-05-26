Some things are just so quirky they seem unbelievable. But in reality lots of real incidents fall into the category of “you just can’t make this stuff up.”
I recently read several almost unbelievable stories in Reader’s Digest - Canada.
This first news account was written by Suzannah Showler and truly shows that law enforcement officers have seen it all.
"When Trooper Rick Morgan pulled over an SUV going about 51 kilometres per hour and drifting across lanes on Highway 15 near Ogden, Utah, in May, he expected to find a driver who was either severely impaired or having a medical emergency. Instead, Morgan discovered a five-year-old boy perched on the edge of the driver’s seat, his feet barely reaching the pedals and his head just clearing the dashboard. The child, who had taken the keys to the family car while his teenage sister was napping and driven three kilometres across town before getting on the freeway, later told baffled officers that he was planning to make it to California and buy a Lamborghini. While he only had $3 in his wallet, he was, at least, driving in the right direction." —Suzannah Showler
Showler wrote about a California woman’s dream that was all too real.
"The dream was like something out of a spy thriller: 29-year-old Jenna Howell of San Diego, Calif., was running from some shady characters on a high-speed train, and her fiancé told her to hide her engagement ring—fast. Howell popped off the ring and swallowed it. She woke suddenly and, relieved that it was just a dream, quickly dozed off again. But the next morning she noticed her left hand was bare. After a trip to the ER and an X-ray to confirm that Howell really had downed the diamond in her sleep, doctors fished it out via endoscopy. Howell praised the ring’s designer for crafting “jewels so lovely you could eat them. But don’t—trust me.” —Suzannah Showler
Writer Rebecca Philps wrote about a long distance runner who made the most of his situation.
"Restaurant server Elisha Nochomovitz of Balma, France, intended to compete in the Barcelona marathon on March 15, but COVID-19 disrupted his plans. He decided he would run anyway—42 kilometres back and forth on his 23-foot balcony. The journey took six hours and 48 minutes—significantly slower than his three-and-a-half-hour marathon best. Nevertheless, he shared the feat on social media and inspired house-bound runners around the world to take to their stairs, gardens or balconies to stay in top form." —Rebecca Philps
Philps also wrote about a machinist who was safe but hit it lucky.
"Stephen Mills, a machinist and welder from Fort McMurray, Alberta, unwittingly solved a decades-old mystery when he visited Alberta’s Vermilion Heritage Museum last May. In the basement sat a 2,000-pound sealed safe, which had been donated in the 1990s. Everyone from professional locksmiths to the safe manufacturer had unsuccessfully tried to crack the combo. After a tour guide told him the tale, Mills jokingly spun the dial in a random combination: 20-40-60, three times right, two times left, one time right. To everyone’s surprise, the door creaked open. Sadly, there were no gold bars or precious jewels inside—just a few papers from a waitress’s order book dated 1977, and a pay sheet for around $9.95 from 1978. Solving the 40-year mystery, though, was priceless." —Rebecca Philps
And reporter Rosie Long Decter wrote an account about a first impression gone wrong.
"They say you need to make a strong first impression during a job interview. A young man applying at a Subway restaurant in Redmond, Ore., did just that when his mother literally crashed his interview last October. While her son was inside talking to the manager, the mother dozed off in her car—and accidentally hit the gas pedal, sending the car through the establishment’s window. The crash happened just feet from where the interview was taking place. Thankfully there were no injuries—except maybe to the poor kid’s job prospects.” —Rosie Long Decter
So here’s the lessons I learned from these true events.
-If you’re five years and old driving, stay off the freeway.
-If you’re dreaming and your fiancé tells you to hide your engagement ring, cram it up his nose.
-If you’re a marathon runner, only live on the ground floor.
-Don’t waste your talents on sealed safes, play the lottery.
-And instead of working at Subway, be an Uber driver and drive your mom safely around town.