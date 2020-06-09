I locked all my chickens and cats up for the impending storm last week. I didn’t know exactly when the gale would roar in so the safest thing to do was to put out plenty of feed, hay and water and shut the doors, I almost felt like God shutting up Noah’s ark Sunday night as I slid the heavy wooden bolt into place.
It was a good decision, because the wind was bowing the trees at a pretty good clip Monday morning and throughout the day, so I didn’t have to worry about my critters being hungry or thirsty or dry.
Tuesday morning I headed around the house to let the royalty cats out with Tuck by my side. I heard a little chick chirping loudly. It was coming from my utility room.
I snapped on the light and discovered that my little Jenny had decided to start a family on the top shelf of said warm dry place. The only problem was, once the chicks hatched they started wandering and some wound up on the floor.
So I ran out to get my green square plastic tub, gave it a little wash and dry and put some fresh hay in the bottom, grabbed Jon’s step stool and scurried back to the chicken nursery.
My old ears realized that not just one chick was hollering but several were. I put mom and all the rest of the eggs she was hatching and the one little yellow chick she had under her in the tub then began looking for the others. I found one laying on its side with feet kicking up in the air. His underbelly was yellowish which is why it caught my eye.
I glanced over and saw that two of them had fallen into a mug! Of all things. I put them under the mama hen but still heard the shrill chirp of the chicken that brought me into the room. I hunted and hunted. I was afraid the chick had slipped through the rectangular shaped hole at the base of the wall and was under the house.
Finally I ran into the out room and grabbed Jon’s flashlight and went on my search again. The sound seemed to be coming from behind the hot water heater. One sweep of the bright beam and I discovered the little black chick! No wonder I couldn’t see him. He was on the dark floor and my eyes aren’t what they used to be.
As soon as I closed my hand around the little soft critter and picked him up he quit his hollering. He nestled into the warmth and contentedly peered at me through little beady dark eyes as I carried him up to join his brothers and sisters under their mama’s warm wings.
I shook my head at that silly little hen. I didn’t know she had been sleeping there all this time or I would have already boxed her up. I guess it is just as well. She knows all those eggs are hers and she stayed her course, continuing to lay on the ones that hadn’t hatched patiently waiting on them to greet the day with a chirp.