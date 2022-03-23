I keep most of my columns as quick meals to be wolfed down in one sitting.
Occasionally, though, it's fun to vary the diet. This one's like venison — eat a bit, then let it digest. Repeat as necessary.
***
If you woke up feeling tired this morning, don't feel bad.
You were here before you were born.
You've heard the old song: "You've gotta walk that lonesome road..."
That road is your life, and all down that road are traffic lights.
As long as they stay green, you keep moving through life, moving down that road.
But when one of those lights turns red, you're dead.
For most folks, those green lights whiz by over the days and months and years of their lives.
Most folks think it will be a long time before they ever catch a red light. Their general assumption is that they're living today; therefore they'll be living tomorrow.
That assumption is widespread: Remember that piece of sunshine spiritualism about "Today is the first day of the rest of your life."
That assumption, that philosophy, is wrong.
Dead wrong.
Nothing in this world guarantees your life past the next tick of your watch.
Science has pushed life expectancy to an all-time high. But an expectancy isn't a guarantee. No one has ever come up with a lifetime guarantee for people yet. Don't hold your breath until they do.
We all buy a farm the day we're born. The dimensions are six feet by four feet by six feet deep. The cash crop is green grass and each of us is the fertilizer.
So, suddenly one day you get a red light. As Shakespeare once wrote: "Where to? What next?" Is it the Pearly Gates or the leaping flames for us?
When you die, I don't know where your soul will be headed. For more information on that, check with your local preacher.
The matter that makes up your body won't be going anywhere, though. How can it? It never left.
Albert Einstein summed it all up when he said matter may neither be created or destroyed, except under very unusual circumstances.
That means nature has to use the same building blocks -- atoms and various subatomic particles -- to make different things.
Dying is really the beginning of transformation into something else. Death is just nature's way of changing clothes.
The atoms and molecules which make up our bodies have helped compose rocks, plants, animals and other humans since the earth was formed.
Earth is a relative youngster by cosmological standards. That means before the earth was created, what's in those old bones of yours could have been part of an asteroid belt or a star in the universe which collapsed and blew up long before our universe was formed.
Next time you wake up and you just don't feel like yourself, you'll know why.
Your atoms and molecules made up other things before they were you. And they'll be something else after you're gone.
Next time someone tells you you’re older than dirt, well, they’re right. In fact, you may have been dirt once upon a time. And be dirt again someday.
Like I said, you were here before you were born…
The obvious follow-up question: Where did the atoms and molecules come from?
But that’s another column, for Heaven’s sake.