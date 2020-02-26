South Pontotoc's archery team is undergoing some rebuilding. The program, which has traditionally been an archery power, did not bring back much experience coming into this season.
Out of a squad of 27 shooters, only 9 are returners. The team has many shooters who are just seventh graders, eighth graders or freshmen.
The Cougars dropped their opening match of the season in the South Pontotoc Classic January 30 to Houston with a score of 2,846. On February 4 South won its lone match of the year so far, defeating Shannon at home with a total of 2,937.
After that the Cougars have dropped matches to North Pontotoc on February 10 (total score of 2,837), Houston on February 13 (2,768), Saltillo on February 18 (2,960), and Amory on February 20 (2,949). On Saturday South competed at the Pontotoc Tournament, where they finished with 2,929. Evan Yielding was the top boys shooter for South at the tournament with a 275, while Faith Huffman was the top girl with a 274.
The team's top boys shooter thus far is Yielding, who is averaging 276 per match. Haylee Welch is the top girl with an average score of 244.