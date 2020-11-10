Chris Vandiver returns to his alma mater to coach the South Pontotoc Cougars basketball program in his second stint as head coach. He inherits a team that has a lot of new faces, young players and few returning starters with experience.
“I’m excited to be home; we are a young and inexperienced team, but they are working hard and I really enjoy coaching them and being around them,” said coach Vandiver. “Eight of our fifteen players are freshmen, but we are going to be ok; we just aren’t were we want to be right now.”
The Cougars return senior leading scorer Stroud Mills, who is a versatile player that will play all over the court. Junior Jayden Hooker played a lot last year, and he will play some in the post for the Cougars.
“Everyone else is pretty much new to the team or has not played a lot for us,” said coach Vandiver.
There will be some new faces on the court for the Cougars with junior Bryce Howell transferring in from New Site, sophomore Hunter Bagwell coming out to play basketball for the first time since middle school, and junior Clayton Heatherly, who is new to the team as well.
“All of them can contribute and will see a lot of minutes for us,” said coach Vandiver.
Freshman Pacey Matthews and JJ Cherry will see plenty of minutes as well in the post for the Cougars.
“Pacey has good skills and a knack to get it in the hole,” said coach Vandiver. “JJ will play a lot for us as well.”
It will be a process for South Pontotoc to get back to its winning ways, but there is no doubt that the Cougars will be competitive night in and night out. By the end of the season the Cougars should be a much improved team and will have built a solid base for the program for years to come.
“We are going to try and be competitive at the end of the year, and I think we can win some games,” said coach Vandiver. “We will move people around early and do a lot of different things to get them ready and to really see what we can do, and we will be ready for the end of the year.”