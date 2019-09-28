Dear Jon,
You were born on a Sunday. This Sunday you will mark year number 28 on the earth come 2:07 in the afternoon. Your Aunt Cindy was watching the Saints play football while I was wallowing around the bed wondering when you would get here.
Soon our eyes met . You lifted your little head up, and looked at me, and smiled. And I have never been the same.
Today I watched your life pass before my eyes in pictures. I perused the bits of moments indelibly etched in my computer through the magic of the camera. Long forgotten memories of the past wafted their way through the years.
The clear water reflected you and grandmama while she was fishing from the back seat of the boat and you watched her from the water below. The rippled sandy bottom of the back bayou provided a comfortable floor for you to sit on. Later you and granddaddy looked down on us from the second floor balcony of the visitor’s center. It was the beginning of our life long love to visit the Gulf Coast.
You held the crab net up to me that I bought you on that trip down there. This was the next summer and you decided to go catching crabs in our little fish pool beside our house in the rain. Your green hooded rain coat kept the droplets at bay while you grinned at the prospect of catching something in the muddy water.
Some months later you held up the fish net that was barely clearing the sidewalk with a cat “fish” in it. It had brown fur and ears and a tail. But you were just as happy as if it had been a 20 pound lunker.
And then there was the time you decided the cat needed a bath in the bathroom sink. The photo showed a soaking wet black and white cat balanced on the side of the sink getting ready to jump into the floor that June day.
Tears came to my eyes when I dressed you in that little blue cap and gown so you could receive your preschool diploma.
As the years marched on there was the Christmas Eve you and Nathaniel wore the same color shirt to our special supper; and before I blinked twice you, Karie Beth and Kaelan were playing in the red sand on a hot summer’s afternoon.
How I remember that fall afternoon you held up your twin dogs Cindy and Skochi and grinned at the camera. And the years wandered on. Grandpa Butler hugged you as I snapped your picture at his house just as we were preparing to leave.
When Katrina washed away our beloved Gulf Coast it instilled in you a purpose of giving back. You balanced on the top of the ladder applying a fresh coat of paint to a building.
And then there was the spring that we had a surprise snow at the beginning of March. The sunshine glinted on you as you rode your bike toward me from the trail while the three dogs, including a young Lizzie, ran joyously beside you.
And then there was the day you walked across the football field and said goodbye to high school days.
You spent a year working at one thing then another, and that frightening day came when you called and said you’d had a wreck and totaled your truck. God miraculously saved you, and it seemed before I drew in a complete breath you completed five semesters of college.
Today you are using your talents to entertain the community, keep track of the kids’s money at the school and making sure you let the children know that Jesus loves them.
In fact, you even humor your old mother sometimes and dress up as a pharaoh and enjoy teaching the plagues in a way that brings laughter.
When you were first born I promised you we would spend many sunrises together. And we have. And I look forward to many, many more.