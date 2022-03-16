After an interim of more than a decade, youth softball and baseball are returning to Blake Mounce Memorial Park in Ecru.
“This is where I started playing ball, and we’re excited to offer it again,” said Brittany Seale, 27, a City of Ecru employee who has recently coordinated registration and overseen renovations at the park. The field has a new, concrete backstop behind home plate, as well as a nifty new batting cage. New fencing all around, new dugouts and a new scoreboard are also in place. The infield has been smoothed and leveled and the whole place is looking spiffy and ready for some diamond sports action.
One-hundred and twenty youngsters are signed up to take the field this spring. Seale has helped get them all registered, as well as recruited coaches, ordered jerseys and hats, made out practice schedules and gotten the whole operation rolling.
Among those teams utilizing the field will be two, 4-and-under t-ball teams, (mostly 4-year-olds, including boys and girls), 6-and-under coach-pitch teams for boys and girls, 8-and-under coach-pitch teams for boys and girls, a 10-and-under girls’ fast-pitch team, a 10-and-under boys’ baseball team, and two 12-and-under boys’ baseball teams. Each team has at least two coaches. The season will officially start the first weekend in April.
“People were really excited about the return of baseball and softball, and I couldn’t ask for a better group of parents, who have volunteered and helped tremendously,” said Seale.
Seale said that Ecru Mayor Patty Turk was encouraged that she’d shown interest in the field and told her to proceed with making improvements and restarting the youth leagues.
Seale is anthele herself. She played basketball and softball at North Pontotoc High School, and from there moved on to play softball at Jones County Community College and eventually the University of Memphis. Today, in addition to her work with the city, Seale works on the family’s cattle farm.
Ecru has undergone a renaissance in the past few years, as new shops and businesses have opened up downtown, and Seale said that restarting the youth leagues is part of an exciting new era in the town’s history.
“This will provide an opportunity for a new group of people, especially families with young children, and it’s a great community-building project,” said Seale. The teams will compete and play alongside teams from Pontotoc Parks and Recreation, and Seale hopes that, in addition to serving as a nice place for Ecru teams to practice, it will also host some games this season.
Registration has already maxed out for this spring, and practices started last week.
Mark your calendar for March 26. That day will be Ecru’s Spring Fling in the Park, with the Blake Mounce Memorial Run in the morning, followed by festivities at the park, including a dunking booth, inflatables, concessions, and a Jack-and-Jill softball tournament. The entry fee for a softball team is $150 and folks can sign up by calling Seale at (662) 266-0454, e-mailing her at ecruparkrec@gmail.com, or visiting her on Facebook.