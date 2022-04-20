If you want to see an example of young men who want to work hard to make an event successful, look no further Dillan Jones, Korben Herbert and Tucker McDonald.
The three young men are attached to the Civil War First Division Southern Reenactment Association, and they are in the 15 Mississippi Infantry, Company F. These three were recognized with a special certificate and a commemoration coin because of their propensity to go out of their way to help preserve American History.
When this re-enactment group goes to set up for a weekend, they live, eat and do maneuvers like the young men did in the 1860s. They live in tents, cook in cast iron over an open fire and dress in period dress.
“They are dedicated to the preservation of history,” said Scotty McDonald, who also helps with the reenactments. “They recently helped us set up the Shiloh event when we had a living history demonstration there.”
Dillan Jones said he does this because “it is important to understand what happened throughout history. I know a little bit of what the soldiers went through when I’m out there living and doing the things like they did when they camped out.”
His favorite part of it is the fact that he gets to “spend the time with everybody all weekend and do something that we all love and I learn a lot.”
And on the subject of learning, he said that the most difficult thing for him was to “learn the ranks and the drills.”
Korben Herbert, who is 15 years old, has been participating the past three years. “My greatest challenge is sleeping,” he said.
Now to let you know what he means by that, he and his two buddies mentioned above don’t sleep in a tent, they sleep on the ground near the fire.
He said this is not just getting out and playing all weekend, he has to remember all the drills and the positions he is to carry the weapon during them.
“But I enjoy it because I can hang out with people and we all get along,” he said then grinned broadly. It has also been a learning experience for him. “I have looked through all my heritage to see if I had someone who fought in the Civil War, but I didn’t.”
However that doesn’t deter him from portraying a living history for others. “I see the importance it is to others,” he said.
Tucker McDonald said he has been participating in these living histories since he was 9 or 10.
“This is my family, I have a big family out there,” he said. And because of his years in the ranks, he recently moved up to corporal.
“Shiloh was my first event to be corporal,” he said. “It was my job to take care of the privates. To make sure they has their rifles cleaned and to take water to them. I have to follow orders from those that are above me as well.”
And he said he has been out there in it during the heat and the cold. “I can remember knocking the frost off of my bed roll in the morning.”
He also likes the opportunity to travel. “I get to see other states and that is fun. The farthest I have travelled is Canton, Texas which was a 14 hour trip.”
Chris Cobb said that the young men “did everything with no back talk and no fuss.” He was also impressed with their initiative. “They took it upon themselves to see the the entire camp had firewood and helped everyone that needed them put up tents.
“No matter what the responsibility was we gave them, they did it.”
Scotty, who is the father of Tucker, said he has seen his son mature through this. “He has learned how to take care of the ladies and he has learned how to be a southern gentleman. We also teach them how to dance in the balls.
“This has taught him and his friends how to properly address a lady.”
Kirsten Butler Sloan, who teaches at Pontotoc Middle School, is also in the re-enactment group. She and her husband, Brad and their daughter Reagan, have been a part of this family for four and a half years. “No matter what I need these young men do it with a respectful attitude. They are a very good group, they work well tougher and have the attitude of a loving and a serving heart.”