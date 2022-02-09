Restaurant developers Jody Bradley and Kevin Shields said last week they plan to open a Zaxby’s Restaurant in Pontotoc by the end of July.
The Georgia residents said the Zaxby’s Restaurant will be located at 187 Highway 15 North, adjacent to the Sonic Drive-In.
Bradley and Shields are partners in the restaurant venture and Shields, who is already living in the Mantachie area, will be the operator.
“This is my first Zaxby’s ownership and we’re excited about doing business in Pontotoc,” Bradley said. “Everyone in Pontotoc knows everyone else, like a brother or sister. There’s no nicer place to locate. We want to be a big part of the community.”
“It’s taken a few months more than expected to get things going because we’ve been waiting on some new restaurant design plans to be approved. That’s all done and we’re anxious to get started.”
Shields, who has worked with Zaxby’s for almost 20 years, said they hope to begin construction of the restaurant within the next four to six weeks.
“The old building on the property is coming down and we’ve got things lined up to begin work as soon as weather permits,” Shields said. “We’re crossing our fingers and hoping to be open before the end of July if things fall into place.”
“The inside of the restaurant will seat 56 customers and we’re going to operate a double lane, Y-merge drive-through,” Shields said.
“We made many trips over to the North Mississippi area looking for a place to start a restaurant and Pontotoc is the place we chose. We’re excited about opening a Zaxby’s in Pontotoc. Hopefully this will be he first of four or five Zaxby’s in this area. There’s a great opportunity here.”
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said the Zaxby’s franchise will be an asset to the community.
“We are excited to have a well respected franchise like Zaxby’s come to Pontotoc,” Peeples said. “They are another piece of the puzzle to get the variety of restaurants that residents are wanting here.”
“And both of the owners have expressed how they want to be a good community partner and involved in what’s going on in Pontotoc. We will benefit from them doing business here."