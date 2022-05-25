Mississippi Highway Patrol officials can quickly give you at least 84 somber reasons why it’s important for drivers to exercise extra caution when traveling during the upcoming Memorial Day travel period.
“From January 1, 2022, through May 5, we’ve already had 84 highway fatalities statewide,” said Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee, Public Affairs Officer for District 4 (Troop F). "At this point (May 1, 2022) we are at 11 fatalities for our district. Our reports show that through the first four months of 2021 we had suffered 115 fatalities this time last year.”
McGee said that state troopers will be out in full force during the Memorial Day enforcement period which begins Friday night, May 27, and continues through midnight Monday, May 30.
“Troopers are definitely going to be out in force doing our part to keep the motoring public safe on all roads,” McGee said. “But we ask that everyone in a vehicle, whether you’re driving or a passenger, to please buckle up. If you are driving, we ask that you please put those cell phones down.”
“Lastly, if you do drink this holiday, please get a designated driver. We want everyone to have a great holiday, but we just want everyone to be responsible and make it home at the end of the day.”
During the 2021 Memorial Day travel enforcement period, Mississippi Highway Patrol officers issued 5,734 citations with 160 DUI arrests. A total of 104 crashes were investigated, including three fatalities and 40 injuries on state, federal highways and interstate systems.
State troopers will again be conducting saturation patrols and safety checkpoints throughout this coming weekend.
District 4 Captain Chad Moore said the goal of troopers statewide is to have “zero” highway fatalities over the Memorial Day weekend.
“Zero fatalties is our goal every day,” Moore stressed. “But Memorial Day holidays have a history of being some of the deadliest in terms of fatalities.
“If all drivers would put the phone down, not text, slow down, don’t drink and drive and give the highway their full attention, it’s possible not to have any fatalities,” Moore said. “What a great holiday it would be. We don’t want to have to contact anyone and say they’ve lost a loved one.”
“We do our duties every day in an effort to save lives, not write tickets,” Moore stressed. “And remember, seat belts help save lives. It’s a proven fact. Make sure everyone is buckled up."