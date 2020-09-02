Mississippi Highway Patrol officials said this week that all available manpower will be on the highways over the upcoming Labor Day holidays targeting drunk, impaired and speeding motorists.
The weekend Labor Day enforcement period runs from Friday, September 4, through midnight Monday, September 7.
During the 2019 Labor Day holidays MHP officers investigated 28 collisions, which included 12 injuries and one fatality.
During the recent July 4th holidays Highway Patrol officers statewide investigated 40 collisions, which included eight injuries and one fatality. Troopers in Troop F, which includes Pontotoc and eight other neighboring counties, worked three accidents over the Fourth. Troop F officers issued 171 driving citations.
Troop F Captain Chad Moore said officers are aiming for zero fatalities during the Labor Day holidays.
“Even one fatality is one too many,” Moore emphasized. “We need the public’s help to make that happen.”
“We need every driver to slow down, drive defensively and stay off the cell phone,” Moore said. “Distracted driving is the number one problem these days. And everyone in the car must be wearing a seat belt. Seat belts help save lives.”
“And if you’ve been drinking, simply let someone else drive or call a friend. Don’t drink and drive.”
“Everyone available will be working and our officers will be as visible as possible because that makes folks slow down. At midnight on Monday night, we’d love to have a zero on the board.”