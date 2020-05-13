Delvin Zinn does not know exactly when he will be able to hit the diamond as part of a team again, but he is determined to be ready whenever that time comes.
Zinn, a Pontotoc native, is a minor league infielder in the Chicago Cubs organization.
Zinn signed with Mississippi State after a successful prep career at Pontotoc High School. After fall practice with the Bulldogs in 2015, Zinn transferred to Itawamba Community College. That following spring Zinn had a big year for longtime coach Rick Collier's Indians. He finished with a stat line that included a .408 batting average, .463 on-base percentage, 41 runs scored, and 32 RBI.
After the season Zinn was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 23rd round of the Major League Baseball draft. Zinn signed with the Cubs, who were extremely high on him after drafting him for a second straight year. Zinn was drafted by Chicago in 2015 but chose to go to college instead.
Zinn played rookie ball for Arizona League Cubs to finish out 2016 and competed there again in 2017. The next year he was assigned to the Single A South Bend Cubs, where his offensive numbers improved markedly. He hit .286 with one homer and 21 RBIs in 59 games. In 2019 he batted .273 with an OPS of .705, two home runs, 11 doubles, 14 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases in 64 games for South Bend to earn a promotion to the Advanced Single A Myrtle Beach Pelicans of the Caroline League. In 53 games for the Pelicans he hit .242 with 10 doubles and 13 RBI. He also stole 16 bases.
Zinn is pleased with his pro career thus far and his progression.
"It's had its ups and downs like anything else, but overall I have really enjoyed it," Zinn said. "I have learned a lot. I feel like I am a way better player now.
"It took me a while to adjust to the pitching. Me and my coaches really worked on my approach. I have tried to lay off the corners of the plate early in the count and wait for my pitch. It has helped a lot. I have been able to draw more walks and square up more balls, and can you tell in my numbers.
"I just need to keep trying to improve, get with the older guys and try to learn as much as I can from them."
This spring he headed to spring training for one week before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the baseball season to be postponed. Zinn is back in Pontotoc and working at Piggy Wiggly until health conditions allow professional baseball to start back up. In the meantime Zinn is trying to stay sharp.
"I am training pretty hard," Zinn said. "I will go and hit with my dad at the Park and Rec and at Dinger Nation. I do a lot of in-home workouts. It's weird not being at the field, but I am getting good work in. I am ready for when that phone call comes."