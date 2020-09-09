The Ecru board of aldermen have approved hiring Tim Ball as the zoning administrator and building inspector for the town pursuant to the zoning ordinance orders.
As zoning administrator he will evaluate and approve property use. Zoning administrators review applications for rezoning and issue building construction, change-of-use and conditional-use permits. As building inspector he will determine the structural soundness of buildings and construction projects. He will also be tasked with inspecting and assessing the structural quality of a building and ensuring compliance with zoning regulations, national building codes, and contract specifications.
In addition to their the board has adopted the some $1.2 million budget for the coming year which will begin October 1. The millage rate did not go up and stands at 27 mills.
The board also approved the payroll docket and the claim docket and agreed to a six month contract to replace a copier.
The town will have their annexation hearing on October 27 in New Albany. “We anticipate objections,” said town attorney Sidra Winter, “so it will not be final that day. The next hearing will be November 19 or November 30 in Pontotoc.”
Winter said the town has to post some twelve small signs up at the annexation points to let folks know about it.
Caleb and Clara James appeared before the board to seek permission to move a brick house from New Albany to Central Avenue to rent out. Scott McGee also sought the board for permission to add a double carport and a bedroom on to his house. They were all referred to the building and zoning inspector as being their first step.
Water and sewer superintendent Mike Martin asked the board to allow him to spend monies that are available in the area of water tanks. “Industrial Electric Motors out of Meridian can install this system that will allow the two well tanks to talk to each other so that both of them aren’t running all the time. Over a two year period it will pay for itself.” The board approved the measure.